The Otherworldly Bright Blue Lake So Vibrant It's Known As The Caribbean Of Montana
If you're looking to get your Caribbean blue water fix without a flight to the islands, start planning your visit to Montana. Yes, the state best known for a U.S. national park called the crown of the continent is also home to one of the most vibrant blue lakes in the United States. When people think of crystal-clear lakes in North America, iconic spots, like Lake Tahoe in California (the largest), or Crater Lake in Oregon (the deepest), come to mind. However, Wade Lake in Montana is a hidden gem — especially because the nearly seven-mile gravel road to get there isn't an easy one. It will be worth it, according to Google reviewers (and their photos).
The nearest city is West Yellowstone, Montana – a gateway to Yellowstone National Park — making this lake perfect for a day trip from your base camp there. The drive takes about an hour through the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest. This lake would also make an excellent stop on your way from the Big Fork, Montana, hidden in the Rocky Mountains, to West Yellowstone. Once you arrive at Wade Lake, you'll be amazed by the water's clarity — so clear that you can see all the way to the bottom and spot brown troutand aquatic plants.
Why is Wade Lake so blue?
Wade Lake, along with nearby Cliff Lake, sits atop a geologic fault where a deep chasm was created by shifting tectonic plates. Over time, this fault filled with water, creating the stunning lakes we see today. While the region is geologically active, it remains a peaceful place to visit. Wade Lake is also spring-fed, which helps maintain its pristine blue hue and cool, refreshing waters.
Many visitors who have posted photos of the lake online comment that their pictures just don't do the water's color justice. A couple who went scuba diving in the lake – and planned to dive in Cliff Lake wrote, "It was impossible to miss the lakes full of Caribbean blue water in the middle of the Montana evergreen forest." In the winter, Wade Lake doesn't fully freeze over thanks to that spring water, allowing anglers to fish in this special spot year-round.
Can you swim at Wade Lake?
Thanks to its crystal-clear water, you can fish, swim, boat, kayak, float, or simply sit and enjoy the views. With so much to do, you may want to extend your stay by booking a few nights at the rustic Wade Lake Cabins, open all year, or at the Forest Service campground, which is open from mid-May to mid-September. Be sure to make reservations ahead of time. If getting into the water isn't your idea of fun, you can hike in the area and learn about the wildlife you're sure to spot, like deer, waterfowl, and river otters.
With little to no cell service in the area, careful planning is essential. Be sure to pack in everything you'll need, and fill up your gas tank before heading out. Services that are available include boats, canoes, stand-up paddle boards, and kayak rentals at Wade Lake Cabins.
On your way to or from this magical spot in Montana, you'll want to stop at least once to take pictures of the breathtaking views. A great place to pause is the Three Dollar Bridge (yes, that is its real name) over the Madison River, which also happens to be a prime fly-fishing location. Just be sure to get your fishing license in advance, which is sold at retailers, resorts, and through tour operators in the state and online.