The Otherworldly Bright Blue Lake So Vibrant It's Known As The Caribbean Of Montana

If you're looking to get your Caribbean blue water fix without a flight to the islands, start planning your visit to Montana. Yes, the state best known for a U.S. national park called the crown of the continent is also home to one of the most vibrant blue lakes in the United States. When people think of crystal-clear lakes in North America, iconic spots, like Lake Tahoe in California (the largest), or Crater Lake in Oregon (the deepest), come to mind. However, Wade Lake in Montana is a hidden gem — especially because the nearly seven-mile gravel road to get there isn't an easy one. It will be worth it, according to Google reviewers (and their photos).

The nearest city is West Yellowstone, Montana – a gateway to Yellowstone National Park — making this lake perfect for a day trip from your base camp there. The drive takes about an hour through the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest. This lake would also make an excellent stop on your way from the Big Fork, Montana, hidden in the Rocky Mountains, to West Yellowstone. Once you arrive at Wade Lake, you'll be amazed by the water's clarity — so clear that you can see all the way to the bottom and spot brown troutand aquatic plants.