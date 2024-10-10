Trade Cinque Terre's Crowded Streets For This Tranquil Italian Region

Opposite Lerici across the dazzling Gulf of Poets sits Portovenere. This wondrous stretch of coastline is a UNESCO World Heritage site and packs all the pastel-colored charm of the neighboring Cinque Terre villages Riomaggiore and Monterosso. The 12th-century Porta del Borgo (or "village gate") is your passageway into the city. Wander the winding streets past quaint cafes and artisan shops to the hilltop Doria Castle. This majestic fortress was renovated in the 15th century, and its pentagonal shape is reminiscent of the castle in Lerici. Climb up to the terrace gardens for unparalleled views of the glistening gulf and colorful village.

Make your way across the rocky landscape to San Pietro Church. Once the site of a pagan temple devoted to Venus, the church's current form dates back to 1198. The black-and-white-striped marble facade is instantly recognizable, with exceptional views over the bay. Nearby is Lord Byron's Grotto, a secluded rocky cove with crystalline waters. It's said to be the old haunt of the English poet Lord Byron, who spent time meditating and swimming along the rocky shores. He would even swim almost 5 miles across the bay to meet the Shelleys in Lerici.

The Gulf of Poets also features three small islands, Palmaria, Tino, and Tinetto. The largest of the three, Palmaria, is home to the Porto Venere Nature Park. The island is easily reached by boat from Portovenere's marina and has excellent hiking trails, rock climbing, and historic sites. Swim at the pebbled Pozzale Beach, populated by sunbathers and goats, or trek the rugged peaks for breathtaking panoramas of the village. When planning your trip to the region, make sure to stop at the Gulf of Poets and consider your travel needs when deciding where to stay in Cinque Terre.

