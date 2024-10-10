One Of The Best Cities For A Budget Family-Friendly Getaway Is An Underrated Kentucky Beauty

Bowling Green, KY, is the birthplace of great American brands like Corvette and Fruit of the Loom. Besides being known for fast cars and comfy T-shirts, Kentucky's third largest city is a charming university town, home to Western Kentucky University (WKU). Rich in history with offbeat attractions, an amusement park, a pretty lake, and an awe-inspiring cave system, Bowling Green is the perfect destination for an affordable family adventure.

Advertisement

Like the overlooked small towns in New York, Bowling Green has a fascinating historical district. ShakeRag District is a neighborhood established by African Americans in the 1800s. Famous landmarks include the State Street Baptist Church, the oldest Black congregation in Bowling Green, and the Southern Queen Hotel, a historic tavern that hosted Ray Charles, Chuck Berry, and Ike and Tina Turner.

There are several tours around the historical district that can't be missed during your visit to this picturesque southern town. However, we recommend John Carpenter's Reel Sites, Real Scary, a driving tour that visits places that inspired filmmaker John Carpenter's original slasher film Halloween. Dubbed the "premier Halloween destination in Kentucky," Bowling Green is the hometown of Carpenter, whose father was a music professor at WKU. The driving tour visits many haunted attractions, like the Art Deco Capitol Arts Center, where Carpenter used to watch films as a child.

Advertisement