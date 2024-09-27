These Amusement Parks Are The Most Dangerous In America

America's amusement parks have attracted countless visitors for decades, with thrill-seekers more than happy to part with their money in exchange for gravity-defying, stomach-churning rides and attractions. Six Flags Great America in Illinois had visitor numbers as high as 2.54 million in 2022 alone, according to Belleville News-Democrat. In comparison, Disneyland Anaheim in California beat those numbers out of the park in 2023 according to Statista, when over 17 million people walked through its hallowed gates.

These are just two examples of how popular America's parks really are, but don't be fooled. While there are rules and regulations in place to keep visitors safe in these parks, they aren't infallible. Accidents can and do happen.

In fact, a surprising number of American amusement parks have become notorious for their high number of incidents. Some visitors leave the parks deformed and traumatized for life, while others aren't lucky enough to leave at all. These accidents are so harrowing they are still talked about years later, and one location was so cursed it had no option but to close down forever. Before you decide to pack a day bag and head out for some cheap thrills, you may want to weigh up the risks. After all, everything seems safe until it isn't ...

