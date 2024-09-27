These Amusement Parks Are The Most Dangerous In America
America's amusement parks have attracted countless visitors for decades, with thrill-seekers more than happy to part with their money in exchange for gravity-defying, stomach-churning rides and attractions. Six Flags Great America in Illinois had visitor numbers as high as 2.54 million in 2022 alone, according to Belleville News-Democrat. In comparison, Disneyland Anaheim in California beat those numbers out of the park in 2023 according to Statista, when over 17 million people walked through its hallowed gates.
These are just two examples of how popular America's parks really are, but don't be fooled. While there are rules and regulations in place to keep visitors safe in these parks, they aren't infallible. Accidents can and do happen.
In fact, a surprising number of American amusement parks have become notorious for their high number of incidents. Some visitors leave the parks deformed and traumatized for life, while others aren't lucky enough to leave at all. These accidents are so harrowing they are still talked about years later, and one location was so cursed it had no option but to close down forever. Before you decide to pack a day bag and head out for some cheap thrills, you may want to weigh up the risks. After all, everything seems safe until it isn't ...
Disneyland, Anaheim, California
This California amusement park needs no introduction. As one of the premier Disney parks of its kind, Disneyland in Anaheim is used to welcoming thousands of visitors on a daily basis, but even the House of Mouse isn't immune to accidents — some of which have had disastrous consequences.
One of the worst incidents of note happened back in 1974. Teenage worker Gail Stone met a grisly end when she was crushed to death while working on the America Sings attraction. The ride was subsequently shut down, but the closure was brief. A more recent tragedy occurred in 2024 when a worker died after the golf cart she was traveling in crashed, but it's not just workers who need to be wary of Disneyland's dangers.
In 1984, Dolly Regene Young was killed when she fell out of the Matterhorn Bobsleds attraction. Though the fall wasn't fatal, another car hit her, decapitating her. It's not uncommon for rides to break down, either. Fifteen passengers were left waiting for 45 minutes on Incredicoaster in 2016 when a woman's belongings fell onto the tracks, and in 2014, 45 riders had to be rescued from Mickey's Fun Wheel.
Kentucky Kingdom, Louisville, Kentucky
Kentucky Kingdom has a grand name, but what about its reputation? It's not quite as regal as you may think. In 2018, riders on the T3 rollercoaster had a bumpy experience when two cars collided. As a result of the scary malfunction, five thrill-seekers found themselves having to undergo medical attention. Though no one was mortally wounded, the incident was enough for the park to temporarily close the ride. Unfortunately, other past visitors haven't been so lucky.
In 2007, a 13-year-old girl was riding the Superman: Tower of Power when a cable broke, taking both of her feet along with it. At the time, the park was owned by Six Flags, who opted to eventually remove the ride altogether. Though that particular attraction may have met its end, others, such as Mile High Falls, have remained, but they aren't without their problems, either. In 2018, one of the boats derailed while carrying 13 riders. Thankfully, no one was seriously injured.
Action Park, Vernon Township, New Jersey
Out of all of America's amusement parks, Action Park in New Jersey may be the most notorious. The resort was immensely popular during its peak, but it wasn't for the faint of heart. One former employee, Tracey McLaughlin, used to work at Action Park in the 1980s. She told Metro that the Alpine Slide was well-known for being dangerous. "There were no side rails so when people went down, they would go super-quick and sometimes go over the side or bump into the guys in front of them causing them to get thrown," she explained. One employee died from a head injury sustained after falling off.
Though these injuries shouldn't be underestimated, they weren't the worst that Action Park saw. One of the most problematic areas was the park's large pool, which claimed the lives of three people. Interestingly, despite various safety concerns and accidents over the years, the resort remained open until 1996, when the bevy of lawsuits finally caught up with owners.
Kings Island, Cincinnati, Ohio
Midwest rivers are the perfect places for tubing, but what if you want a little bit more from your day? Ohio residents have been flocking in droves to Kings Island in Cincinnati for decades, and at first glance, it's not hard to see why. The park is situated on a whopping 364 acres and boasts a plethora of rides to suit every taste. Of course, when you're dealing with a resort this size, things don't always run smoothly. In 2024, a man was hit by a rollercoaster car in an incident that made the news.
The park's official statement read (via Newsweek): "This evening someone entered a restricted area of Banshee and was struck by a Banshee train. Please keep them in your thoughts and prayers." The car is thought to have been traveling at 68 miles per hour when the collision occurred. Still, it wasn't the worst day Kings Island has had.
In 1991, three people were killed on the same day in a harrowing turn of events. Two drowned after being electrocuted in some water after a pump malfunctioned, while another plummeted from the Flight Commander ride.
Dollywood, Pigeon Forge, Tennessee
Believe it or not, even Dolly Parton's famous Dollywood amusement park in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, has been known to be perilous at times. Back in 2007, a whopping 44 riders on the Timber Tower were left dangling in the air when a glitch caused the ride to get stuck close to the top. The unlucky visitors were there for hours until they could be safely rescued. On the bright side, the ride's safety system did what it was supposed to, preventing injury. A similar incident occurred in 2019 on the FireChaser Express.
Thankfully, no one was hurt during either of these incidents, but others didn't get off so lightly. In 2013, a Florida woman fell from the Waltzing Swinger ride during bad weather. The launch resulted in serious brain injuries, with the victim bringing a lawsuit against the park two years later. Aside from the dangers the rides present, Dollywood's fixtures, fittings, and good ol' fashioned decorations have been known to cause problems, too.
In 2020, two people were hospitalized when a chain decoration fell from its fixings. It wasn't the first time visitors succumbed to falling decor, either. Earlier that same year, a decoration in the Mountain Blown Glass Shop caught out unsuspecting spenders when it collapsed.
Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, Tampa, Florida
The list of incidents at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay in Florida is longer than Santa's naughty list. When it comes to the variety of activities on offer, the location gives visitors a lot of bang for their buck. Not only is there a zoo, but there's a water park and, of course, rollercoasters. In this case, it's not only the rides that make the resort dangerous but the unpredictable nature of the animals, too. In 2002, a young zookeeper was entertaining her family behind the scenes when a lion bit her arm off, but thankfully, these sorts of incidents are rare.
It's really the rides that are the main issue here, especially for those suffering from already-existing medical conditions. In 1995, a 13-year-old girl with a heart condition died from a heart attack after riding Kumba. Five years later in 2000, a 30-year-old man with a heart condition suffered the same fate after riding a different coaster. Six years after that, a 52-year-old man with blood pressure issues died after riding Gwazi. In short, if you're not in tip-top shape, you may want to avoid Busch Gardens' more adventurous rides.
Adventureland, Altoona, Iowa
In 2021, news broke of the death of an 11-year-old boy at Iowa's popular Adventureland resort. The child was enjoying a day out with his family when the raft he was riding on the Raging River attraction began to take on water and capsized. All of the boy's family, including his siblings, were injured in the tragic accident, but he was the only fatality. Michael Jaramillo's life wasn't the only one to have been claimed by Raging River, either. Back in 2016, a worker was fatally injured during his shift.
Accidents don't seem to be scarce here, but the park did at least update its safety regulations in 2023. Digital weapons detection and age limits were introduced, as well as limitations on bag sizes. While ride malfunctions may not be totally avoidable, these measures help ensure the safety of visitors.
Wild Waves Theme Park, Washington
Fun water parks are a great way to while away the summer, but where there's water, there's risk — especially if rides are thrown into the mix. Wild Waves Water Park in Washington has a theme park and a water park on-site, making it the perfect day trip for thrill-seekers. The resort has everything, from body-bending rollercoasters to rides for toddlers. However, visitors should proceed with caution.
In 2016, a 32-year-old man drowned after jumping into the park's pool. In a spine-chilling twist of fate, Vijayarengan Srinivasan was at the bottom of the pool for around 15 minutes before anyone noticed, due to the cloudiness of the water. By the time he was retrieved, it was too late. Three years later in 2019, another incident threatened visitors (and the park's reputation) when a teenager was shot outside of the entrance during one of their Fright Fest events.
Lagoon Amusement Park, Farmington, Utah
The title of "Utah's first place for summer fun" belongs to Farmington's Lagoon, if its website is anything to be believed. Its first incarnation arrived way back in 1886, and as you might expect, the park has changed dramatically since its debut. No longer just a simple lake resort, Lagoon boasts multiple rollercoasters, a giant Ferris wheel (pictured above), and even on-site campgrounds. While it sounds fun, not all visitors have the same carefree experience.
In 2021, a 32-year-old man was riding the Sky Ride attraction when he allegedly decided to climb out. Video footage from the incident shows him hanging from the bars of the car, and trying to find his way back into his seat. Eventually, he fell 50 feet to the ground and later died of his injuries.
While many of the park's most notorious incidents date back decades, their reputation still lives on. In 1989, youngster Kilee King fell from the wooden roller coaster, making her the third person to fall prey to the ride. Henry Howe and James Young Hess both lost their lives years prior, in 1934 and 1946 respectively.
Discovery Cove and Seaworld, Orlando, Florida
It's probably not surprising that Seaworld isn't one of the top destinations for whale watching these days. Though there was a time when visitors happily flocked to the resort to see killer whales performing tricks without a second thought, the park came under fire in 2010 when one of the whales, named Tilikum, dragged trainer Dawn Brancheau into the depths of the pool, causing severe injuries that led to her death. In 2022, another incident involving a trainer occurred when a whale bit a trainer's arm. The well-being of the animals has been consistently called into question, but the park remains in operation.
While those interacting with captive killer whales are in the direct line of fire, visitors have been known to come to harm thanks to the park's rides, too. In 2024, Melissa Velazquez visited the Aquatica area and suffered injuries after she was hit by another visitor coming down a slide after her. No members of staff were present in the area to control the flow of riders, resulting in injuries which Valazquez had to seek hospital treatment for. Discovery Cove isn't without a reputation, either.
In 2024, Discovery Cove's pool claimed the lives of three patrons. An unidentified man in his 60s, 51-year-old Douglas Reed, and 13-year-old Anna Beaumont were all found unresponsive in the crystalline waters. Despite the worryingly high death rate at this section of the resort, Seaworld reassured visitors in a 2023 YouTube video that their safety is a top priority. "We scan our water and we move on to different areas, and as guests need our help we're going to step in and help them," says the lifeguard in the clip. "If someone just needs a little assistance getting to the side, or maybe even if it's a more serious medical situation, we're always here for them."
Adventureland, East Farmingdale, New York
When it comes to rollercoasters, bosses at Adventureland in East Farmingdale, Long Island have really thought of everything, including one that flings riders around like they're on a living pinball machine. Adventure is certainly the name of the game, so if you're looking for a hidden gem in New York, it could be worth a visit. But, just like most amusement parks we've discussed, go prepared — and never underestimate any attractions.
The resort had a bad run in 2005 when two people were killed on the same day. Employee Stephan Gray was the first victim. The unsuspecting youngster was just 18 years old when he was struck by a fast-moving roller coaster. Just a few hours later, 45-year-old Barbara Brady's fun day out took a deadly twist when she slipped out of the safety restraint while on the Top Scan ride and onto a nearby car.
In 2024, the park made headlines for safety concerns once more when an argument between two families turned violent, leading to a stabbing. Thankfully, despite one man being seriously injured, no one died in the attack. "For more than 60 years, Adventureland has been providing Long Island families with a convenient, affordable, and fun local destination," read the park's official statement, via ABC7. "The safety and security of our visitors is our highest priority."
Carowinds, Charlotte, North Carolina
Sure, you can get non-stop flights from Charlotte to the Caribbean, but plenty of locals prefer to stay put and enjoy North Carolina's gorgeous scenery and attractions. Charlotte residents don't have to go far if they want to get an adrenaline hit, as Carowinds Amusement Park is situated right on the border of South Carolina. The park was first opened in 1973, and though it's certainly been updated since then, it's not without problems.
In 2023, visitors noticed a large crack in one of Fury 325's supporting beams — a vital part of the structure. The enormous rollercoaster towers over the park 100 meters high, making this an incredibly dangerous fault. Video footage shows riders whizzing around the corner past the beam, completely unaware as the corner piece separates where the crack is. Amazingly, the viral video didn't dissuade others from visiting. Greg Bledsoe told Spectrum News, "Hopefully they get it fixed before the season's over so I can ride it some more. It's like the main thing here."
Family Kingdom Amusement Park, South Carolina
Family Kingdom touts itself as "the Carolina's biggest seaside amusement park." It's not hard to see why. There's plenty on offer to ensure that visitors make the most of their time in Myrtle Beach, but with a vast mecca like this, there are bound to be problems. Back in 2024, a 55-year-old man brought a lawsuit against owners as he was allegedly left paralyzed after riding the Swamp Fox rollercoaster back in 2021. "While riding the roller coaster as a result of the negligence, carelessness, recklessness, willfulness, and wantonness of the Defendants, (the man) suffered an acute injury to his spinal cord which caused quadriplegia," explained the lawsuit (per USA Today).
The lawsuit went on to lay the blame at the feet of the owners, namely Ocean Avenue Attractions LLC, claiming that they knew that the Swamp Fox was in need of refurbishment at the time the man rode it alongside his wife. Interestingly, the Swamp Fox had already been in hot water in 2019 when another visitor sued. She claimed that the rollercoaster presented a risk that visitors weren't told about prior to riding. Her lawsuit read, per WBTW, "The Swamp Fox coaster was much more rough than a normal roller coaster, and in fact rose up off the tracks and slammed back down again, aggravating Plaintiff's prior back injuries."