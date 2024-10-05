The Scariest National Park Hikes That Are Known To Be Haunted
It's happened to everyone. We're hiking in the twilight and suddenly hear a rustle in the woods. We turn, peering into the darkness, and a chill starts to creep up our spine. 'Am I alone?' we wonder. Our rational brain says that there's no such thing as ghosts, but the nervous feeling in our stomach tells us otherwise. While every town in America has its own haunted wood, there are some truly scary trails in our national parks that turn the dial up to 11 when it comes to spookiness.
Regardless of where you stand on ghosts, there's no question that some places in our national parks are haunted. Most visitors may make the journey to check national parks off their bucket list. Others (you know who you are) will get a rush of adrenaline knowing there are trails that have caused terror for generations.
If you're one of those people who loves to explore haunted areas of the country, this list is for you. We've compiled 12 different haunted trails under the operation of the National Park Service. From Civil War ghosts on an old battlefield to the sounds of screaming emanating from a California lake, these are the scariest national park hikes that are known to be haunted.
The Heritage Trail, Mammoth Cave National Park
Mammoth Cave National Park in Kentucky is the longest known cave system in the entire world. This natural wonder draws millions of visitors every year. There is something about caves that fills the collective imagination with a sense of spookiness. While there are certainly a fair amount of dark corners along the many trails of Mammoth Cave, the most haunted is the Heritage Trail.
There have been over 150 documented cases of paranormal sightings in Mammoth Cave, mostly by park rangers and visiting scientists. One of the most frequent spooky sightings is that of legendary cave guide Stephen Bishop. A former slave of the original owner of the caves, Dr. John Croghan, Bishop was known for his athletic abilities and intimate knowledge of the caves. Bishop, who died in the 1850s, has been seen carrying a lantern ands wandering the caves and the cemetery where he is buried.
Another creepy section of the Heritage Trail are the series of huts that were built by Dr. Croghan for use as a sanatorium. The project was a colossal failure, resulting in the deaths of several patients from tuberculosis, including Dr. Croghan. It's said that the specters of several of the patients can be seen gliding along the trail deep within the caves. Underground with ghosts? Sounds like the beginning of a horror film.
Spruce Railroad Trail, Olympic National Park
The Spruce Railroad trail follows the old railway that used to run through Olympic National Park in Washington state. A place of unparalleled beauty, Olympic National Park is known for its stunning natural vistas, including waterways, meadows, and evergreen forests. However, there is one body of water in Olympic that, supposedly, holds a secret: Crescent Lake.
Apart from being one of the most uniquely-shaped glacial lakes in the country, Crescent Lake has an infamous history. There have been several instances of corpses being discovered in Crescent's depths, each one having ended up there under mysterious circumstances. It certainly lends a chilly atmosphere to the trail, but one ghoul makes Spruce Railroad especially spooky.
The most famous specter to haunt Crescent Lake is known as The Lady of Crescent Lake. The Lady is believed to be the ghost of Hallie Illingworth, who went missing in 1937 and whose body was found perfectly preserved in Crescent Lake two years later. Her apparition can be seen floating along the surface of the lake, and she has been reportedly seen by many hikers at various locations along Spruce Railroad trail. Chances are, you'll catch her wandering about when there is a mist on the lake's surface.
Transept Trail, Grand Canyon National Park
In spite of, or perhaps because of, its awe-inspiring spectacle, Grand Canyon National Park is routinely listed as among the most dangerous U.S. National Parks. Heat stroke, falls from great heights, and several other tragedies have befallen visitors to this natural wonder. However, those looking to hike the legendary Transept Trail will be in for something especially scary that proves the danger of this majestic place.
Located on the North Rim of the Grand Canyon, the Transept Trail descends downwards into the Canyon at a steep grade. Campers have reported hearing an ethereal cry on the night wind, one that sounds like a woman weeping in grief. Others have reported seeing a woman in a white dress adorned with blue flowers floating along the rim of the canyon, or on the trail both in broad daylight and in the twilight hours.
This is an apparition known as the Wailing Woman. She haunts the trail where her husband and son died, and the nearby Grand Canyon Lodge where, overcome with grief, she took her life. Since the late 1920s, this spirit has frightened hikers and lodge guests alike, serving as a warning for the danger of the canyon.
The Bloody Lane, Antietam National Battlefield
The Civil War is the bloodiest conflict in U.S. history. However, through all the iconic battles of that war there was perhaps none more gruesome than the Battle of Antietam Creek in Maryland. Today, visitors can visit the bucolic National Battlefield and try to imagine what it must have been like to see all of the violence of that day. While there are many trails throughout the battlefield, none is more haunted than the Bloody Lane.
The Bloody Lane Trail follows the route of much of the fighting that day, retracing the area where the Union soldiers set up a futile defense against the advancing Confederates. Union soldiers sent marching across the field were blown apart by Confederate cannon fire. Those hunkered down in the lane were beset by volley after volley of artillery.
The difficulty for modern visitors to imagine these horrors is lessened by the fact that several visitors have reported hearing the terrifying sounds of battle echoing across the empty field. There have even been some reports of the shapes of soldiers making their fateful marching orders before disappearing into the tall grass.
Corbin Cabin Trail, Shenandoah National Park
Before the National Parks came into existence, much of the land that would eventually be designated for conservation belonged to private landowners. Through a combination of eminent domain and land purchases, the federal government bought up large swaths of territory from private landowners, including several farmers in Shenandoah National Park, Virginia. Now one of the most accessible National Parks in the country, Shenandoah National Park is the sight of several former homesteads. Of particular spookiness is the Corbin Cabin trail in Corbin Hollow.
Corbin Cabin is the only surviving structure from the homesteads that once populated Shenandoah National Park. It was the home of George Corbin and his wife in the early 1900s. Mrs. Corbin died in the cabin while giving birth to her child. Mr. Corbin then had to bury his wife and trek to town to buy milk in order to feed his newborn.
Supposedly, the ghost of Mrs. Corbin still haunts the property. The cabin is owned and maintained by the park, and brave visitors can even stay for a night if they feel so inclined. Many such visitors have reported hearing Mrs. Corbin muttering and walking around the house at night, even seeing visions of her spirit in the moonlight. A truly haunting experience to say the very least.
Canyon Rim Boardwalk Trail, New River Gorge National Park
New River Gorge National Park and Preserve in West Virginia is a mountainous paradise. However, thanks to its status as the youngest national park, it has not yet gained a reputation for being truly haunted. Why are we including it on this list, then? Because of the Canyon Rim Boardwalk's proximity to one of the worst tragedies ever to befall West Virginia.
The Canyon Rim Boardwalk passes through an area known as the Hawk's Nest Tunnel, which was dug as part of a hydroelectric power project during the 1930s. Because of the poor conditions and high amount of silica dust, several hundred workers, mostly African Americans, died during constriction. As they could not be formally buried because of the segregation laws of the period, the dead workers were laid to rest, unmarked, in the field of a nearby farm. In all, nearly 5,000 workers were affected, and 2,900 were killed by the lung disease brought on by the dust.
While there have been no reported sightings of ghosts, the proximity to the graves and Hawks Nest Tunnel itself could fill visitors with a general aura of unease. This place has tons of potential as a future haunted trail in the national parks system once the area is visited more consistently.
Greenleaf Hut Trail, White Mountains National Forest
Though not a national park in its own right, the White Mountains National Forest in northern New Hampshire does still fall under the banner of the National Park Service. The White Mountains, while filled with towns like Gorham that are perfect for outdoor thrills, have claimed their fair share of hikers over the years, especially the dangerous hike up Mount Washington. Many who hike the Whites feel they are hiking alongside the spirits of those who have passed before them, though the Greenleaf Hut Trail holds a particular spookiness.
Greenleaf Hut serves as a base camp for many hikers hoping to bag peaks in the presidential range. The surrounding scenery is nothing short of astounding, especially in the fall, when New England foliage is at its peak. Still, the hut may be a great place to lay one's head for the evening, provided one understands that they will not be alone.
The hut is supposedly haunted by the restless spirit of Ben Campbell, a Scottish-born hiker whose boots were brought back to the Greenleaf Hut after he died overseas.The boots apparently move from one place to another on their own, and Campbell's voice can be heard echoing in the night air. He's not a nefarious spirit, but still gives the hut a creepy vibe nonetheless.
Chilnualna Falls Trail, Yosemite National Park
Yosemite National Park in Northern California is known for its tremendous waterfalls. They are some of the most beautiful in the entire United States, and draw visitors from around the world to admire their splendor. Yet one set of falls maintains a terrifying reputation. The Chilnualna Falls Trail is believed to be the most haunted in the entire park.
The falls are believed to be haunted by the Pahonio, a spirit wind that the Native Americans of the area say pushes unsuspecting hikers to their deaths over the edge of the falls. While the legend has never been confirmed, there has certainly been enough death on the trail to make folks suspicious that it might be true.
Several people have slipped (or been pushed) down the 240-foot falls and drowned in the lake below. Many hikers have also reported hearing the cries of drowning children as they've hiked the path, all of which adds to the belief that there is some truth to the Native American legend after all.
Norton Creek Trail, Great Smoky Mountains National Park
There is a valid claim to be made that the Great Smoky Mountains National Park in North Carolina is home to more ghosts than any other park in the country. Many people have died or gone missing in the park, never to be seen again. However, there are two spirits in particular that are said to haunt the area surrounding the famous Norton Creek Trail. One is a terrifying spirit, while the other is more helpful.
The first is a witch known as Spearfinger. This Cherokee legend has a particular fondness for children, and is said to wander about the woods and set herself upon unsuspecting hikers. In rather grizzly fashion, the Spearfinger is said to hunger for human liver. Whoever falls prey to her is said to be cut open with her single long, sharp finger.
The other spirit along the Norton Creek trail is of an unrecognized man who carries a lantern and leads lost hikers to safety. Also coming in the shape of a floating, ethereal orb, this kindly spirit is the antitheses of the Spearfinger. It helps travelers as opposed to robbing them of their most vital body parts. The story goes that this friendly ghost died while trying to find his lost daughter and stuck around so others would not suffer the same fate.
Warm Springs Canyon Road, Death Valley National Park
Death Valley National Park is a place that demands you take its name seriously. As the hottest place on Earth, getting stranded or lost on a trail in Death Valley could easily end up being the literal death of you. More than a few hikers have vanished without a trace after heading into this desert environment unprepared. However, one trail in particular is both seriously grueling and horribly creepy.
The brutal 16-mile Warm Springs Canyon Road Trail leads hikers directly to the site of the Barker Ranch. Those familiar with 1960s California history will recognize this as the place where Charles Manson and his murderous cult set up shop. Though the Manson Family is long gone, and the ranch burned down several years ago, hikers have reported some very disturbing occurrences.
Not only have screams with no bodies attached to them been heard echoing through the surrounding hills, but the smell of decomposing corpses has also been reported by hikers. Though bodies have not been found, is it too much to wonder whether or not the Mansons killed and buried more people than we previously knew? Something to think about.
West Beach Three-Loop Trail, Indiana Dunes National Park
The sand dunes at Indiana Dunes National Park rival anything you'll find on the east or west coast. They are a truly stunning natural wonder that many travelers would not expect to find in a midwestern state. However, the park would not be here at all if not for the legendary Alice Mabel Gray, known colloquially as "Diana of the Dunes."
A fierce advocate for the dunes and their preservation, Gray fought for their preservation by living out a hermit lifestyle, living off fish from Lake Michigan and sheltering in a cabin on the dunes. She died in 1925, well before Congress preserved the dunes for conservation in 1966. According to local legend, Ms. Gray's body may have left the dunes, but her spirit did not.
Several hikers along the West Beach Three Loop Trail have reported seeing a naked woman wandering the dunes along the Lake Michigan shoreline before disappearing into the water. It's not confirmed that this is the spirit of Ms. Gray, though many like to believe that it is. Far from terrifying, her presence has made many people appreciate her life and legacy all the more.
Batona Trail, The Pine Barrens
Besides being one of the most iconic episodes of "The Sopranos" , New Jersey's Pine Barrens, also known as The Pinelands, is home to one of the most iconic ghouls in America. It may not be a national park, but the Jersey Devil is said to wander the woods of the famous Batona Trail.
The Jersey Devil is believed to be a hoofed, horned, winged creature straight out of "Dante's Inferno." It prowls the pines in the night, terrorizing locals and letting off a blood-curdling scream that echoes through the woods. While it has never been reported to attack anyone, supposed sightings of this creature have made more than a few people wary about venturing too far down the Batona Trail.
Whether you believe anything we've written or not, the fact remains that there are some trails that just breathe spookiness. We can't deny the feelings of unease and terror when we go someplace that is said to be haunted. If you doubt, feel free to hike any of them yourself.