A Fairytale-Looking Rock Trail Boasts One Of Georgia's Most Visited Natural Attractions
A world of enchantment awaits in the Chattanooga Valley. Located six miles from downtown Chattanooga at the top of Lookout Mountain, the Rock City Gardens are a natural wonder unlike anything else. Georgia is a beautiful state that is home to some extraordinary sights; the "Little Grand Canyon," North America's largest backwater swamp, turquoise-tinted natural hot springs, and thundering waterfalls, to name a few. The Rock City Gardens are among the most visited natural attractions in the state thanks to the otherworldly beauty and hidden surprises around every corner. The 14-acre site attracts nearly half a million visitors each year.
The Lover's Leap waterfall is one of the prettiest natural gems at Rock City, and the rock formations within the Grand Corridor are not only breathtaking but immersive too, as you can navigate the soaring cliffs and shimmy your way through the narrow "Fat Man's Squeeze" passageway. Photo ops abound at this mountaintop nature reserve, so have your camera at the ready. Rock City Gardens is conveniently located near Cloudland Canyon, one of Georgia's biggest and best state parks, not to mention many other must-see attractions like the Incline Railway, Ruby Falls, and downtown Chattanooga. So, why stop at just one excursion when you can plan a whole weekend-long itinerary? Pack your bags and get ready to embark on a real-life fairytale adventure.
Everything to know about Georgia's Rock City Gardens
The self-guided, sky-high trail at Rock City Gardens spans 4,100 feet and traverses through ancient rock formations, verdant gardens, boulders, and majestic caves. The gardens are home to over 400 species of plants and a stunning 140-foot waterfall cascading from the cliffside into a natural pool below. As you wander, you'll be treated to panoramic views as far as the eye can see.
There are many attractions to explore at Rock City Gardens. The 180-foot swinging suspension bridge offers sweeping views of Chattanooga Valley, and Lover's Leap is the park's famous spot for a photo op. Legend has it, Lover's Leap got its name after two lovers who belonged to feuding tribes met their tragic end at this very spot. It's where you'll get to witness the beautiful High Falls waterfall, and a historical lookout point that offers faraway views of seven states. The park's fairytale-like atmosphere is enhanced by the enchanted Fairyland Caverns, a lush garden with sculptures of cheerful gnomes and scenes from famous storybooks. Within the caverns is Mother Goose Village with stunning handcrafted landscapes from classic fairytales like Humpty Dumpty and Little Boy Blue. Art lovers will be delighted by the installations located along Rock City's Enchanted Trail.
In addition to exploring the sights, Rock City Gardens has excellent restaurants, cafes, and shops for you to visit. The gift shops sell a variety of unique items such as gemstones, geodes, gnomes, birdhouses, and memorabilia. After your trip to Lover's Leap, hit Cafe 7 for southern dishes named after the seven states, or Big Rock Grill and Cliff Terrace for a tasty sit-down meal. End on a sweet note with freshly-made fudge from Fudge Kitchen.
Must-see attractions near Rock City Gardens
The Chattanooga Valley is brimming with incredible attractions. Not far from Rock City Gardens is Lula Lake Land Trust, an 8,000-acre natural area with a thundering 120-foot waterfall and lake. Lula Lake Land Trust provides a convenient connection to other must-visit sights, such as Cloudland Canyon State Park, one of Georgia's largest and most beautiful state parks. This extraordinary destination is home to canyons a thousand feet deep, waterfalls, sandstone cliffs, and rugged forests. The park has countless trails to explore by bike or on foot, with scenic lookout spots at every turn and overnight accommodations ranging from fully-equipped cottages to backcountry campsites in the wilderness.
The Lookout Mountain Incline Railway is a famous attraction that has been transporting visitors up and down the mountain for over 125 years. Board the single-track railway car and get whisked away on this mile-long journey to the peak, with panoramic views the whole way through. The fun continues at the base of the mountain where you'll find unique boutiques, delicious restaurants, breweries, and activities like candle making and an indoor climbing wall. Venture deep inside of Lookout Mountain to Ruby Falls, the country's tallest waterfall inside an underground cave that's open to the public. Plus, we'd be remiss not to mention the vibrant city of Chattanooga, Tennessee, a short drive from Rock City Gardens across the state border. Chattanooga boasts many world-class attractions, including one of America's largest freshwater aquariums, the picturesque Bluff View Art District, and much more.