Stand Inside The World's Largest Geode At This Ethereal And Underrated Ohio Attraction

Rather than a single rock bursting with crystals, the Guinness Book of World Records names the entire Crystal Cave, which is 35 feet at its widest point and 10 feet high, as the largest single geode in the world. The cave was discovered in 1887 by Gustav Heineman while he was digging a well for his winery. The winery went on to become a family-owned business that's still in operation today, while the cave is open for exploration. Crystal Cave, located 40 feet below 978 Catawba Avenue on Put-in-Bay on South Bass Island off the Ohio coast of Lake Erie, proves that beaches, small towns, and little-known scuba diving destinations are not Ohio's only hidden gems.

Geodes, crystals bursting out of a rocky shell, are commonly formed by bubbles trapped within magma or by organic matter trapped in sedimentary rock. In time, mineral-rich water seeps through the shell of the rock, and tiny crystal layers form inside the rock-bubble. As layers upon layers of mineral-water-turned-crystals form over thousands or millions of years, the rock is filled with the brightly colored crystals. An entire cave is formed when salty water is trapped in a rock collapse and, after millions of years, evaporates and mineralizes. This is how scientists believe Crystal Cave was formed. And if you go to Put-in-Bay, you can tour the island's geode for yourself.