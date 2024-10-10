Hidden Underground In Rome Is A Bone-Chilling But Beautiful Crypt With Unusual Architecture
As the saying goes, when in Rome, do as the Romans do. Thus, you should skip the overrated tourist traps when visiting the Eternal City. Instead, visit attractions that are out of the ordinary, like the Museum and Crypt of the Capuchin Friars. It's located within Santa Maria della Concezione dei Cappuccini, a must-see church in Rome dating back to the 17th century. The museum features eight rooms and serves to educate visitors about Capuchin friars, an offshoot of the Franciscan friars, through art, relics, and more. It's also interesting to note that Capuchin friars dress in hooded brown robes, which the Italians named cappuccinos after due to the drink's muted hue matching the color of the religious men's garb.
Visitors can also view the Capuchin Crypt, the final resting place of thousands of friars, located underneath the church. It famously features the centuries-old skeletal remains of those who were once a part of this religious order. Even more impressive is the fact that these bones are arranged in altars and shapes throughout the site to create displays that are equal parts morbid and majestic. There is, of course, a reason for this creative aesthetic: it illustrates that death is a fate that no one can escape.
If you want to visit the Museum and Crypt of the Capuchin Friars on your next trip to Rome, consider opting for a tour. The museum offers them directly, but at 80 euros (the equivalent of nearly $90 U.S.), they are pricey. A more affordable alternative is available on Viator.
Discover the Capuchin Crypt in Rome with a guided tour
To enhance your experience at the Museum and Crypt of the Capuchin Friars, book the Capuchin Crypt Guided Tour on Viator. This one-hour excursion allows visitors of all ages to gain better insight into the history of the Catholic order. The tour is limited to 10 individuals and provides visitors with a timed ticket to the Capuchin Crypt, meaning there's no waiting in line. In other words, it offers a more intimate and educational experience compared to visiting the site, which dates back to the 18th century, on your own. This is also a great option if you're planning to travel to Rome in the summer, the city's busiest tourist season.
The Capuchin Crypt Guided Tour has a four-and-a-half-star rating, with many reviews specifically praising the tour's guides. One individual wrote, "Was a great little tour that captures the essence of the church and crypts. Our tour guide was awesome and very sensitive to the nature of explaining the crypts. Highly recommend as long as seeing these decorations made from over 4,000 friars wouldn't bother you." At the time of this writing, prices for adults start at $50.37. Note that the tour is wheelchair accessible and meets outside of the Santa Maria della Concezione dei Cappuccini.
However, before you book this excursion, keep in mind that the Museum and Crypt of the Capuchin Friars prohibits all guests from wearing clothing that exposes their shoulders and knees. Hence, this is not the place to wear shorts, mini dresses, tube tops, etc. If you're looking for more things to do nearby, Vicus Caprarius, a little-known attraction hidden under the Trevi Fountain, is less than a 20-minute walk away, as are other famed attractions and sites such as the Spanish Steps, Villa Borghese, and more.