Hidden Underground In Rome Is A Bone-Chilling But Beautiful Crypt With Unusual Architecture

As the saying goes, when in Rome, do as the Romans do. Thus, you should skip the overrated tourist traps when visiting the Eternal City. Instead, visit attractions that are out of the ordinary, like the Museum and Crypt of the Capuchin Friars. It's located within Santa Maria della Concezione dei Cappuccini, a must-see church in Rome dating back to the 17th century. The museum features eight rooms and serves to educate visitors about Capuchin friars, an offshoot of the Franciscan friars, through art, relics, and more. It's also interesting to note that Capuchin friars dress in hooded brown robes, which the Italians named cappuccinos after due to the drink's muted hue matching the color of the religious men's garb.

Visitors can also view the Capuchin Crypt, the final resting place of thousands of friars, located underneath the church. It famously features the centuries-old skeletal remains of those who were once a part of this religious order. Even more impressive is the fact that these bones are arranged in altars and shapes throughout the site to create displays that are equal parts morbid and majestic. There is, of course, a reason for this creative aesthetic: it illustrates that death is a fate that no one can escape.

If you want to visit the Museum and Crypt of the Capuchin Friars on your next trip to Rome, consider opting for a tour. The museum offers them directly, but at 80 euros (the equivalent of nearly $90 U.S.), they are pricey. A more affordable alternative is available on Viator.

