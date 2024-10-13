Rome's Underrated Ancient Pyramid Is Worth Finding, According To Rick Steves

Perhaps no other city in the world offers a hodgepodge of history like Rome, Italy. Nearly every age is represented, going back to the Mamertine prison built by King Anco Marzio in the seventh century B.C. Rome's historical importance also ensured that the buildings erected often represented the apogee of technology, be it the Colosseum — free one day per month – St. Peter's Basilica, Palazzo Barberini, or Vittoriano. This creates an architectural and archaeological tapestry that contrasts sharply with the more uniform design and structure of cities like Florence, Venice, and Bologna. So, it should come as no surprise to anyone, including travel icon Rick Steves, that Rome also contains the seemingly random Pyramid of Cestius.

Even for Rome, it's striking and strange. That's why Rick Steves put it on his list, Offbeat Europe, writing, "You don't need to go to Egypt to see an ancient pyramid." Today, the 120-foot-tall, steep, marble-covered cone sits in the southern skirt of Rome's Aurelian Walls, next to the Porta San Paolo in the Ostiense quarter. The pyramid is actually part of the wall itself, transformed into a bastion to help defend against attacks about 300 years after its construction. Indeed, the walls link to the two sides of the pyramid, like a necklace chain and pendant. After it was sealed off, the mausoleum took almost two millennia more before opening to the public in 2016, having undergone major renovations.

