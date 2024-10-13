Family Fun Is A Promise At California's Underrated Agriculture-Themed Amusement Park
California has an impressive roster of theme parks. Most notably, the Disneyland Resort is located in the iconic city of Anaheim, considered the ultimate gateway to the Golden State's best family-friendly attractions. There's also Knott's Berry Farm in Buena Park, a cheaper and less crowded alternative to Disneyland. Nevertheless, there are various other underrated amusement parks throughout the state offering a world of family fun. This includes the Gilroy Gardens Family Theme Park in Gilroy, where the agriculture industry is vital to the city's history and development. This northern California destination opened in 2001 and is about an hour and a half away from San Francisco. What makes the Gilroy Gardens stand out are its many agriculture-themed rides.
Take, for instance, the Strawberry Sundae, where passengers are twirled in a circle as they sit in a strawberry. On Apple & Worm, little ones can ride on a caterpillar inside of an apple. Likewise, passengers are bounced up and down in an artichoke on the Artichoke Dip. Keep in mind that a majority of the attractions offered at Gilroy Gardens are slow moving and as such are especially ideal for young children.
Nevertheless, there are a few rides at Gilroy Gardens for thrill seekers such as the Banana Split, which swings back and forth and the Garlic Twirl, which rapidly rotates passengers in a garlic bulb. Note that Gilroy is famed for producing this popular ingredient and is affectionately referred to as "Garlic Capital of the World." You might even catch a glimpse of the park's garlic bulb mascots on your visit. However, Gilroy Gardens also puts emphasis on nature, differentiating it from other theme parks in California.
Immerse yourself in nature at Gilroy Gardens in Gilroy, California
Before it was a theme park, Gilroy Gardens was a nursery. Thus, in addition to agriculture, nature is a focal point for visitors of all ages. Gilroy Gardens is known for its many circus trees and also features six striking gardens. The former are found throughout the park and display distinct man-made shapes that include everything from an arch to an oil well and beyond. Even more incredible? According to Gilroy Gardens, the trees date back to the 1920s and were originally located in Santa Cruz County. They were moved to the park in the 1980s.
To view dazzling flora and fauna, make sure to stop by Camellia Garden, Claudia's Garden, and Holly Garden. However, visitors can also enjoy Gilroy Gardens' stunning scenery with many of the park's rides. For example, the South County Backroads Garden can be traversed by driving a classic-style vehicle on a track that is surrounded by greenery. The vibrant Rainbow Garden can be admired from a circular boat.
There is also a monorail and a train ride that takes visitors inside the Monarch Garden. This lush structure houses monarch butterflies, which are especially abundant in the summer and fall. On the speedy Quicksilver Express Mine Coaster, visitors will be met with breathtaking woodland views. In short, nature enthusiasts will especially appreciate Gilroy Gardens and its dedication to sharing mother nature's beauty with visitors.
What to know before you go to Gilroy Gardens
@melnjuju
A fun little day at gilroy gardens 🧄. Such a cute theme park for littles. #gilroycalifornia #gilroygardens #fyp #foryou #viral #summer2024 #foryoupage♬ BIRDS OF A FEATHER - Billie Eilish
Gilroy Gardens is open all year but hours vary depending on the season. Similarly to other theme parks, Gilroy Gardens has seasonal family-friendly events for Halloween, Christmas, and more. In the summertime, there's a water park with water slides and a splash pad for younger children. Gilroy Gardens also hosts camp nights so guests can pitch their tents and stay overnight in a green space situated outside the park. So, no matter what time of year you visit Gilroy Gardens, there's plenty to experience.
Other impressive features that parents of little ones will appreciate include a playground and the green barn, where kids can color and read. In addition to admission, guests must also pay for parking. Note that kids who are younger than 3 can enter for free. Although packed meals are allowed at Gilroy Gardens, the food should be consumed at the park's designated picnic area.
There are also several eateries onsite, some of which have vegetarian-friendly food. They include Villa Pasta & Pizza, Castroville Corners, serving hot dogs, garlic fries, and more, and San Juan Grill for Mexican-inspired fare. If you want to discover more underrated theme parks in California and across the country, read about the best amusement parks in the U.S. that aren't Disney World.