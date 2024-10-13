Family Fun Is A Promise At California's Underrated Agriculture-Themed Amusement Park

California has an impressive roster of theme parks. Most notably, the Disneyland Resort is located in the iconic city of Anaheim, considered the ultimate gateway to the Golden State's best family-friendly attractions. There's also Knott's Berry Farm in Buena Park, a cheaper and less crowded alternative to Disneyland. Nevertheless, there are various other underrated amusement parks throughout the state offering a world of family fun. This includes the Gilroy Gardens Family Theme Park in Gilroy, where the agriculture industry is vital to the city's history and development. This northern California destination opened in 2001 and is about an hour and a half away from San Francisco. What makes the Gilroy Gardens stand out are its many agriculture-themed rides.

Take, for instance, the Strawberry Sundae, where passengers are twirled in a circle as they sit in a strawberry. On Apple & Worm, little ones can ride on a caterpillar inside of an apple. Likewise, passengers are bounced up and down in an artichoke on the Artichoke Dip. Keep in mind that a majority of the attractions offered at Gilroy Gardens are slow moving and as such are especially ideal for young children.

Nevertheless, there are a few rides at Gilroy Gardens for thrill seekers such as the Banana Split, which swings back and forth and the Garlic Twirl, which rapidly rotates passengers in a garlic bulb. Note that Gilroy is famed for producing this popular ingredient and is affectionately referred to as "Garlic Capital of the World." You might even catch a glimpse of the park's garlic bulb mascots on your visit. However, Gilroy Gardens also puts emphasis on nature, differentiating it from other theme parks in California.

