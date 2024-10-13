Escape To An Uncrowded Cotswolds Town Full Of Historic Castles And Peaceful Gardens
In the bucolic region of the Cotswolds, defined by its rolling meadows and charming country villages, lies the hidden gem of Winchcombe. With its medieval architecture, lively pubs, manicured gardens, and grand Sudeley Castle, Winchcombe makes for the perfect weekend getaway. History buffs will be intrigued by the town's complex history: Likely settled by the Romans, Winchcombe was home to kings during the Saxon period and later became a pilgrimage site of the Middle Ages. A must-visit is nearby Sudeley Castle, a former royal residence which has been impeccably restored. Nature lovers will want to enjoy the beautiful hectares of gardens at Sudeley, which have flourished with a wealth of flowers and plants for centuries.
Winchcombe is a scenic three-hour drive from London and is the perfect escape from the city's crowds. If you're primarily visiting Winchcombe to see Sudeley and its gardens, the best time to visit the Cotswolds is the spring season, but every time of year has its own charms, from the long, sunny days of summer to the snow-dusted solitude of winter. With elegant cottages and cozy inns, Winchcombe deserves an overnight or two to fully explore the idyllic hamlet. Like the massively underrated Leicester, Winchcombe offers the perfect opportunity for foreign tourists to get out of London.
Sudeley Castle and Gardens
An easy walk from Winchcombe town leads to Sudeley Castle and Gardens, a Grade I-listed castle. Though the current 490-hectare estate dates to the 11th century, what would become the Tudor castle was built in the 15th century. It boasts centuries of Crown history, and Catherine Parr, the sixth wife of Henry VIII, even resided at Sudeley before her death in 1548. Her marble tomb at St. Mary's Church on the castle grounds makes Sudeley the only private castle in England where an English queen is buried. Today, the church and the interiors of magnificent castle can be toured, decorated with period antiques, fine paintings, and original furniture once used by England's greatest monarchs.
Beyond the castle's sumptuous interiors, the grand grounds of Sudeley should be thoroughly explored. Ten distinct gardens dot the property, from the Queen's Garden flowering with over 80 types of roses to the intimate Knot Garden composed of expertly trimmed box hedges. Sudeley Castle is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. until it closes for the season in November. An adult ticket costs £22 at the time of writing. For castle and garden enthusiasts, Winchcombe is centrally located near a number of famed castles such as Eastnor Castle and Gardens, a Grade I-listed site, and Blenheim Palace, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
Where to stay in Winchcombe
While you can take a day trip from London to historic cities like Canterbury, it's ideal to spend a night or two in the Cotswolds to truly immerse in the countryside's treasures. For a unique experience in Winchcombe, stay at the Sudeley Castle Cottages, which has 17 unique accommodations, such as a restored farmhouse and renovated castle gatehouse. Decorated with period art and furniture, and boasting amenities like modern kitchens and private patios, the cottages are conveniently located close to the castle and gardens, which are free to access for guests. Rates here start at $264 per night at the time of writing.
If you prefer to stay in the heart of Winchcombe, the 16th-century White Hart Inn occupies a prominent corner in town and offers just eight recently refurbished guest rooms and a convivial British pub. From the inn, you can stroll through the storybook village of Winchcombe or use it as an affordable base for venturing further afield into the picturesque Cotswolds. Rooms here start at $62 per night.