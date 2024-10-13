Escape To An Uncrowded Cotswolds Town Full Of Historic Castles And Peaceful Gardens

In the bucolic region of the Cotswolds, defined by its rolling meadows and charming country villages, lies the hidden gem of Winchcombe. With its medieval architecture, lively pubs, manicured gardens, and grand Sudeley Castle, Winchcombe makes for the perfect weekend getaway. History buffs will be intrigued by the town's complex history: Likely settled by the Romans, Winchcombe was home to kings during the Saxon period and later became a pilgrimage site of the Middle Ages. A must-visit is nearby Sudeley Castle, a former royal residence which has been impeccably restored. Nature lovers will want to enjoy the beautiful hectares of gardens at Sudeley, which have flourished with a wealth of flowers and plants for centuries.

Winchcombe is a scenic three-hour drive from London and is the perfect escape from the city's crowds. If you're primarily visiting Winchcombe to see Sudeley and its gardens, the best time to visit the Cotswolds is the spring season, but every time of year has its own charms, from the long, sunny days of summer to the snow-dusted solitude of winter. With elegant cottages and cozy inns, Winchcombe deserves an overnight or two to fully explore the idyllic hamlet. Like the massively underrated Leicester, Winchcombe offers the perfect opportunity for foreign tourists to get out of London.