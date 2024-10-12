Endless Family Fun On Land And Clear Water Awaits At This Underrated State Park In Texas

Austin, Texas, is the Hollywood alternative for film lovers, a prime spot for music fans, and an all-around fun city. If you're visiting, you're bound to have a blast without even needing to leave downtown Austin. However, if you want to add a bit of nature and outdoor family fun to your Texan trip, there is a wonderful state park around an hour and a half drive away that you have to hit.

Inks Lake State Park in Burnet County on the Colorado River is 1,200 acres of beautiful scenery, swimming spots, camping areas, and hiking trails. This park in Texas' Hill Country lies northwest of Austin and is perfect for a day trip or a few days of camping. It costs less than $10 for a day pass (and it's free for kids under 12), or you can get in free with a Texas State Parks Pass. There are plenty of animals around the Inks Lake reservoir to spot, like white-tailed deer, armadillos, foxes, coyotes, turkey vultures, and great blue herons, and the park has a bird blind you can observe wildlife from.

Visitors can also fish for the lake's sunfish, catfish, and bass from a pier or the shore within the park without requiring a license. Plus, the fishing piers are wheelchair-accessible from the parking lot. There is paddling, kayaking, and boating to enjoy, and fishers can borrow equipment like rods, reels, and tackle boxes from the park store.

