Endless Family Fun On Land And Clear Water Awaits At This Underrated State Park In Texas
Austin, Texas, is the Hollywood alternative for film lovers, a prime spot for music fans, and an all-around fun city. If you're visiting, you're bound to have a blast without even needing to leave downtown Austin. However, if you want to add a bit of nature and outdoor family fun to your Texan trip, there is a wonderful state park around an hour and a half drive away that you have to hit.
Inks Lake State Park in Burnet County on the Colorado River is 1,200 acres of beautiful scenery, swimming spots, camping areas, and hiking trails. This park in Texas' Hill Country lies northwest of Austin and is perfect for a day trip or a few days of camping. It costs less than $10 for a day pass (and it's free for kids under 12), or you can get in free with a Texas State Parks Pass. There are plenty of animals around the Inks Lake reservoir to spot, like white-tailed deer, armadillos, foxes, coyotes, turkey vultures, and great blue herons, and the park has a bird blind you can observe wildlife from.
Visitors can also fish for the lake's sunfish, catfish, and bass from a pier or the shore within the park without requiring a license. Plus, the fishing piers are wheelchair-accessible from the parking lot. There is paddling, kayaking, and boating to enjoy, and fishers can borrow equipment like rods, reels, and tackle boxes from the park store.
Swimming, camping, hiking, and more at Inks Lake State Park
The shimmering lake at Inks Lake State Park alone can take up a full weekend. The lovely clear water is perfect for swimming. (There is no lifeguard on duty, so make sure to pick the safest swimsuit colors for your kids.) If you plan on paddling in canoes or kayaks, you can rent them at the park store for around $20 for the first hour with a charge for additional time. A large no-wake zone for paddlers helps you and your family to float in peace.
As for camping, there are around 170 sites for tents. Some have water and electricity, and others are "primitive" spots, with no restrooms or water hookups. There are some playgrounds around here, too. Some reservable campsites are right on the lake, and two sites are ADA-accessible. If you're seeking more luxury, 22 cabins in the park sleep four people. Each cabin comes with an A/C unit, ceiling fan, outdoor grill, picnic table, and fire ring.
There are miles of hiking trails, so consider downloading a complete map before going. The trails are all on the easy to moderate side and none of them should take longer than 90 minutes to hike (perfect for a family trip), and you can contact the park to borrow an all-terrain wheelchair. Check out the Devil's Waterhole Nature Trail, which is an easy .2 miles from the parking lot. (You can do some swimming there.) From there you can take the .9-mile Valley Spring Creek Trail, which offers chances to spot waterfalls. Another trail to hit is the 1.3-mile moderate Devil's Backbone Nature Trail with great views of the lake. If you love exploring this region of Texas, head north to see the artsy historic city of Waco.