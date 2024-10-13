Rome's Baroque 'Monster House' Is An Architectural And Artistic Dream

Packed with renowned cultural treasures and landmarks like the Colosseum and the Sistine Chapel, Rome also has its share of relatively unknown attractions. With so much to see — and so much pizza, pasta, and gelato to eat — seeking out lesser-known sights can sink to the bottom of your to-do list. Fortunately for lovers of the city's remarkable architecture, The Palazzo Zuccari — aka the Monster House — is not only located near many of the famous places on travelers' checklists, but you'll most likely only be able to see it from the outside, saving time.

A Mannerist painter named Federico Zuccari designed the whimsical Baroque door and windows for his home in 1590. He was one of Europe's most in-demand artists who traveled extensively for commissions by the likes of Queen Elizabeth of England, and he contributed to masterpieces like the Florence Cathedral's notable Duomo. Faces carved into the stone above the large door and small windows that flank it suggest mouths open wide as if yelling or preparing to eat visitors — they look otherworldly and angry, hence the comparison to monsters.

To get there, simply climb the Spanish Steps in central Rome, turn right, and you will see a fork in the road. Via Sistina and Via Gregoriana split and the building in between them is the Palazzo Zuccari, with the famous monster façade located at Via Gregoriana 30.

