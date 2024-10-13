Tourists Can Attend A Top-Notch Concert For Free In One Of Europe's Most Popular Cities

The only thing better than getting to see live music at a concert is to be able to do it for free. In Amsterdam in the Netherlands, there are a number of wonderful performances that you can see without paying. It's the perfect break after you've worn down the walking shoes you packed, traipsing around Amsterdam all morning or taking day trips from the city. One venue with free concerts that you should definitely take advantage of is The Royal Concertgebouw, just a bit over half a mile from the city's famous Van Gogh Museum, on the Museumplein square. Other than July and August, this spot has free lunchtime concerts that last around 30 minutes on Wednesdays (though they occasionally happen on other days). These slices of audio art happen in either the Recital Hall or the Main Hall. For the Recital Hall events, you purchase a ticket online (with a transaction fee of less than $3, and two per person). If they're in the Main Hall, you don't even need a ticket. They start at 12:30 p.m.

The content of the concerts are usually announced a week in advance, but there are several at the time of this writing that are already up, including a quartet, an international vocal competition, world music, and a children's concert. You can find the schedule for The Royal Concertgebouw free lunchtime concerts here. You may also get to see things like public rehearsals by the Concertgebouworkest, chamber music, or young artist performances. It's the perfect topper to some of the wonderful experiences that Amsterdam can offer.