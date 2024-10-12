Skip Crowded Banff For This Underrated British Columbia Lake With Caribbean-Blue Waters

Although Canada's Banff National Park has majestic mountains and vibrant blue waters, it grapples with an overwhelming influx of visitors. As Banff confronts its overtourism problem, savvy travelers are turning their attention to less-trodden paths, and Kalamalka Lake is emerging as a prime contender. Kalamalka Lake is a Banff alternative, serving as a peaceful retreat for those in the know. Its soft sand beaches and crystal-clear, turquoise waters could easily be mistaken for a tropical paradise, making you forget you're in the heart of British Columbia.

Advertisement

Nestled in the picturesque Okanagan Valley, the remote area is famous for its wineries and outdoor adventures, and the landscape boasts a unique geological feature that gives its water its Caribbean-blue hue. This natural phenomenon, caused by limestone deposits, creates a visual spectacle that rivals any tropical destination. But Kalamalka Lake isn't just about its good looks; from paddleboarding on its calm surface to hiking the surrounding trails, this lake offers a plethora of activities for nature lovers and adventure seekers alike. As you dip your toes into its refreshing waters or bask on its banks, you'll wonder why you ever considered bracing the crowds of Banff.