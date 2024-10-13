California's Most Mysterious Road Leads To A One-Of-A-Kind Ghost Town With Strange History

If you're a California native (or frequent visitor), you know the Golden State has more than its fair share of impressive drives. There's the "Rim of the World" drive that takes you from deserts to lakes to mountains (such as Big Bear). There's also the drive along Pacific Hwy 1, which showcases the vibrant and stunning scenery of the California coastline.

However, one of the more common routes taken by Californians is along Highway 15. Almost every weekend, the highway becomes filled with people heading to and from Las Vegas. But while Sin City may be the primary destination, there's one place worth stopping at least once to get a glimpse of a bygone era.

Most Californians have passed Zzyzx Road on the way to Vegas countless times, but few have ever traveled down it, and fewer still know of its illustrious past. If you're interested in modern history and have a few hours to kill (along with a thirst for exploring abandoned sites), Zzyzx may just be the best side stop you can experience in SoCal.