California's Most Mysterious Road Leads To A One-Of-A-Kind Ghost Town With Strange History
If you're a California native (or frequent visitor), you know the Golden State has more than its fair share of impressive drives. There's the "Rim of the World" drive that takes you from deserts to lakes to mountains (such as Big Bear). There's also the drive along Pacific Hwy 1, which showcases the vibrant and stunning scenery of the California coastline.
However, one of the more common routes taken by Californians is along Highway 15. Almost every weekend, the highway becomes filled with people heading to and from Las Vegas. But while Sin City may be the primary destination, there's one place worth stopping at least once to get a glimpse of a bygone era.
Most Californians have passed Zzyzx Road on the way to Vegas countless times, but few have ever traveled down it, and fewer still know of its illustrious past. If you're interested in modern history and have a few hours to kill (along with a thirst for exploring abandoned sites), Zzyzx may just be the best side stop you can experience in SoCal.
The history of Zzyzx Road in California
What makes the area surrounding Zzyzx Road so fascinating is that it's home to a natural mineral spring and oasis. Because there's water here in the middle of the desert, it's the perfect location for a vacation getaway. However, the first "settlers" were technically members of the U.S. Army, as the site was home to a small base in the mid-1800s.
Still, Zzyzx Road didn't really come into existence until 1944. That year, a self-proclaimed health guru named Curtis Springer bought mining rights to the area with the end goal of developing a world-class health spa to take advantage of the restorative powers of the mineral springs. Springer had been selling supplements and health aids since at least 1928, but Zzyzx would be his crowning achievement.
But why Zzyzx? Well, according to Springer, his resort would be "the last word in medicine." From 1944 to 1974, the Zzyzx Mineral Springs and Health Resort would cater to guests who wanted to cleanse their bodies with homeopathic remedies. In addition to soaking in mineral baths, guests would eat freshly prepared food, including rabbits (bred and held onsite in underground chambers), goat's milk, and fresh fruits and vegetables.
What to expect when traversing Zzyzx Road today
On April 11th, 1974, the Zzyzx Health Resort was forcibly closed by the Bureau of Land Management. Springer had only 36 hours to vacate the premises, which is partly why the site is still relatively pristine today. Some of the infrastructure of the resort, including the "Castle," Pool House, and remnants of "Caruso's Fountain" in a palm tree-lined pond, still remain intact.
In fact, many of the palm trees planted at the resort are still growing strong, and they create an impressive boundary along the edges of the property. While visitors can still explore the ruins of the resort, it's now partially home to the Desert Studies Center, a field station for California State University. So, students and other researchers are often onsite studying the natural elements of the Mojave Desert.
When you go, you may encounter other visitors, or the site may be relatively barren. According to Google Maps, signs illustrate which sections are open to the public and which are private access only. The site is only a few miles off the highway, so it shouldn't take very long to reach. Overall, it can take about an hour or so to explore the site of the original resort, then you can finish your trek to Las Vegas (or the city of Laughlin if you're trying to avoid the crowds on the Strip).