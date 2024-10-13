Hike Along California's Picturesque Coast To Reach This Beautiful, Secluded Beach

Adventurers who want to witness Enderts Beach's beauty for themselves will need to prepare for a hike and plan around the tides. The National Park Service recommends visiting the area during low tide to catch the best views and avoid dangers like sneaker waves, strong, stealthy, and fast-moving waves that can overtake or drown visitors.

After determining when to expect low tide, schedule enough time to complete the walk down to Enderts Beach. This hike takes you along the Last Chance section of the California Coastal Trail. Earning its name due to a reputation for having numerous landslides, the Last Chance hike challenges travelers to navigate tricky pathways that have been impacted by overgrowth and erosion. No dogs are allowed on this trail, and you may encounter wildlife during your trek. Confident cyclists are permitted to take their mountain bikes on the trail.

While strenuous, the hike to Enderts Beach is popular for both its gorgeous end destination and inspiring Redwood National Park views along the way. Look around as you tackle the Last Chance hike, and you'll see massive redwoods and Sitka spruce trees watching over you, and once the region's chilly winter weather starts warming up in the summer, hikers can also spot wildflowers on the trail.

