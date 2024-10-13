Hollywood's Oldest Restaurant Is A Timeless, Tasty Gem That Frequently Attracts Celebrities
As anyone knows, Hollywood in LA is the heart and soul of the entertainment industry. For over 100 years, the neighborhood has bustled with celebrities (here are the best hotspots in Los Angeles to spot them) and glamour, giving the entire LA area a surreal feeling. However, as the decades have passed, Hollywood has transformed with new buildings, businesses, and attractions. Better yet, some of these spots are free to visit, helping visitors get the most from their trip to Southern California without breaking the bank.
But there's one spot on Hollywood Boulevard that hasn't changed over the last century. In fact, if you want a glimpse into what life was like during the Golden Age, where luminaries like Marilyn Monroe and F. Scott Fitzgerald thrived, you have to visit this place: The Musso & Frank Grill.
Any LA native is at least familiar with this steakhouse because its sign is impossible to miss whenever you're in the area. It's an iconic landmark that has seen more than its share of history since it opened in 1919. As the "oldest restaurant in Hollywood," the Musso & Frank is more than just a place to eat: It's a living, breathing relic of the past. Of course, you can eat there, too!
The history of the Musso & Frank Grill
To truly understand why the Musso & Frank is such a historical monument, we have to go back to when it was just Frank's Cafe in 1919. Back then, Hollywood Boulevard was far less crowded and developed. One of the main points of interest was the Hollywood Hotel, which sat at the corner of Hollywood and Highland. Today, the site holds the Hollywood and Highland Center, which is now the home of the Academy Awards (among other attractions).
By 1923, Frank Toulet, founder of Frank's Cafe, partnered with recent expat and restaurateur Joseph Musso. They changed the restaurant's name to the Musso & Frank Grill and updated the menu with Chef Jean Rue. The menu has undergone few changes since its inception, so when you dine at the Musso & Frank, you're eating the same kinds of meals guests enjoyed a century ago (like Welsh rarebit and Lobster Thermidor).
In 1927, Musso and Frank sold the restaurant to Italian immigrants named Joseph Carrissimi and John Mosso. Despite the new ownership, the name stayed, although the location changed. The original site of the Musso & Frank Grill was 6669 Hollywood Boulevard, but then it moved next door to 6667. Over the decades, the elegant steakhouse attracted many stars, including Frank Sinatra, Lauren Bacall, Ernest Hemingway, Elizabeth Taylor, and many more. Even modern stars like George Clooney and Brad Pitt have been known to frequent the grill, although they'll likely be in a private room in the back, as is tradition.
Put the Musso & Frank Grill on your LA itinerary
In case it wasn't clear that the Musso & Frank is a fine-dining experience, a quick glance at the menu will solidify its reputation. However, you don't go to a place like the Musso & Frank Grill when you're on a budget; instead, you go to experience a slice of Hollywood history (and maybe get a chance to see a celebrity or two). It's another reason why the Musso & Frank Grill makes the list of the best local restaurants you can't miss in Los Angeles, according to LA locals.
The great thing about the Musso & Frank is that it's in the middle of the hubbub that is Hollywood Boulevard. So, if you're planning to explore the neighborhood and take in the sights, you can easily incorporate a stop at the grill for a cocktail or a bite to eat. It's within walking distance of the Hollywood and Highland Center, next to the Cabo Cantina and Jameson's Irish Pub.
In fact, if you really want the full "Old Hollywood" experience, you can book a stay at the allegedly haunted Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel, which is less than half a mile down the street. Once you're there, you can walk to practically every tourist attraction, from Madame Tussaud's Wax Museum to the TCL Chinese Theater (the old home of the Oscars).