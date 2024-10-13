Hollywood's Oldest Restaurant Is A Timeless, Tasty Gem That Frequently Attracts Celebrities

As anyone knows, Hollywood in LA is the heart and soul of the entertainment industry. For over 100 years, the neighborhood has bustled with celebrities (here are the best hotspots in Los Angeles to spot them) and glamour, giving the entire LA area a surreal feeling. However, as the decades have passed, Hollywood has transformed with new buildings, businesses, and attractions. Better yet, some of these spots are free to visit, helping visitors get the most from their trip to Southern California without breaking the bank.

But there's one spot on Hollywood Boulevard that hasn't changed over the last century. In fact, if you want a glimpse into what life was like during the Golden Age, where luminaries like Marilyn Monroe and F. Scott Fitzgerald thrived, you have to visit this place: The Musso & Frank Grill.

Any LA native is at least familiar with this steakhouse because its sign is impossible to miss whenever you're in the area. It's an iconic landmark that has seen more than its share of history since it opened in 1919. As the "oldest restaurant in Hollywood," the Musso & Frank is more than just a place to eat: It's a living, breathing relic of the past. Of course, you can eat there, too!