Italy's Little-Known Abandoned Hillside Ghost Town Promises Picturesque Views And Mystery

Perched atop a steep hill in the province of Matera in the southern Italian region of Basilicata, the ghost town of Craco offers visitors a haunting glimpse into medieval Italy. This abandoned settlement, with its crumbling buildings and rich history, has become a captivating destination for adventurous travelers and filmmakers alike. While the country is home to many well-known and even overrated tourist destinations, Craco is a wonderful off-the-beaten-track experience for those seeking to explore some of Italy's lesser-known treasures.

The best time to visit Craco depends largely on your personal preferences and what you hope to experience during your trip. For those seeking warm, dry weather ideal for exploring the outdoor ruins, it's recommended that you visit between mid-June and early September, but the summer months also tend to be the busiest for tourism in Italy. If you plan your visit between May and October, you'll be able to experience some of the religious festivals and local culture that bring Craco back to life. To avoid the peak summer heat, visit in late spring or early fall and enjoy pleasant temperatures and fewer crowds.

If you're interested in photography, the haunting beauty of Craco is particularly noticeable during sunrise and sunset. The golden hour just before sunset will offer the best conditions for photography, but the landscape surrounding the town makes for stunning backdrops no matter the hour. One of its most striking features is the presence of "calanchi," or badlands. These geological formations create a dramatic, almost lunar-like, landscape that contrasts sharply with the medieval architecture of the town.

