Hidden On Mississippi's Gulf Coast Is An Artsy Town Full Of New Orleans Vibes Minus The Crowds
New Orleans is known for its music and art scene, cuisine, nightlife, and, of course, Mardi Gras. A stroll through the world-famous French Quarter is a must-do for any traveler to the Gulf region, with its lavish mansions, unique architecture, and artsy "laissez les bon temps rouler" ("let the good times roll") attitude. But, while New Orleans gets all the credit, plenty of other small towns in the region share many of the same features. One such gem is the tiny burg of Ocean Springs, about an hour and a half east of NOLA on Mississippi's coast.
Ocean Springs is a much smaller, quieter Southern town with its own unique set of influences. Like New Orleans, French settlers had a big impact on the area. They founded Ocean Springs in 1699 as Fort Maurepas — the first French settlement in the area. In the late 1800s, Italian immigrants also came to the area and worked in the seafood and canning industries.
Today, Ocean Springs feels a little like a miniature New Orleans, ready to welcome visitors with outstanding food, art galleries and museums, and live music and events. This little-known town and others like it — like the indomitable and eclectic Bay St Louis an hour to the west — are just a few reasons why this area of shoreline has been dubbed Mississippi's 'Secret Coast.'
A secret getaway on the Secret Coast
The heart of Ocean Springs lies along Washington Avenue and Government Street. Shaded by live oaks, you'll find a few blocks of walkable town with amazing sidewalk cafes, art galleries, historic buildings, and interesting boutiques. You're never more than a few steps from an outstanding meal in this town, with restaurants of every description covering cuisines from barbeque to Mediterranean to fine French and local seafood dives.
Start your art tour of Ocean Springs with a visit to the Walter Anderson Museum of Art. Anderson was a watercolor painter who spent his life in the area; his family ran Shearwater Pottery on Horn Island. In 1951, Anderson painted murals depicting the region's history and environment, covering more than 3,000 square feet of the local community center. The building is now part of the museum, which includes other works by the artist.
New Orleans may be best known for unmissable things to do and big festivals, but Ocean Springs won't be outdone. The Ocean Springs Carnival Association puts on its own Mardi Gras parade, which started in 2009 and has become one of the area's best. The city's big arts fest, the Peter Anderson Festival, includes local art, crafts, and food. It's named for Walter Anderson's brother, the master potter and founder of Shearwater Pottery, and held on the first weekend in November. Other major events that come to town celebrate St Paddy's Day, food and wine, classic cars, kayak races on the bayou, and much more.
Getting to Ocean Springs and staying there
The Mississippi Secret Coast stretches from the Alabama state line westward toward Louisiana. The hub is the city of Biloxi, just across the Highway 90 bridge from Ocean Springs. Access to the area is set to get even easier. Amtrak recently announced that it would resume service of its line connecting New Orleans and four stops in Mississippi, including Biloxi, with Mobile.
While the major resorts and casinos are across the river in Biloxi, Ocean Springs has a few quieter options for accommodation. The Inn at Ocean Springs and The Hemingway are beautiful, small boutique hotels located right downtown. The Roost is another stunning boutique spot within easy walking distance of downtown and the beach.
If you're considering visiting Ocean Springs, consider the weather before coming. The Mississippi coast is known for hot and muggy summers, and the chance of a hurricane cannot be ruled out later in the year. Winters are cool but not freezing, and the best time to visit is generally between March and June when temperatures are between 60 and 80 degrees.