Hidden On Mississippi's Gulf Coast Is An Artsy Town Full Of New Orleans Vibes Minus The Crowds

New Orleans is known for its music and art scene, cuisine, nightlife, and, of course, Mardi Gras. A stroll through the world-famous French Quarter is a must-do for any traveler to the Gulf region, with its lavish mansions, unique architecture, and artsy "laissez les bon temps rouler" ("let the good times roll") attitude. But, while New Orleans gets all the credit, plenty of other small towns in the region share many of the same features. One such gem is the tiny burg of Ocean Springs, about an hour and a half east of NOLA on Mississippi's coast.

Ocean Springs is a much smaller, quieter Southern town with its own unique set of influences. Like New Orleans, French settlers had a big impact on the area. They founded Ocean Springs in 1699 as Fort Maurepas — the first French settlement in the area. In the late 1800s, Italian immigrants also came to the area and worked in the seafood and canning industries.

Today, Ocean Springs feels a little like a miniature New Orleans, ready to welcome visitors with outstanding food, art galleries and museums, and live music and events. This little-known town and others like it — like the indomitable and eclectic Bay St Louis an hour to the west — are just a few reasons why this area of shoreline has been dubbed Mississippi's 'Secret Coast.'

