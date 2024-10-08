Best Places For Apple Picking On The East Coast, According To Reviews
As fall descends upon the country and the sticky, hot climate recedes into the rearview mirror, the pleasure of being outdoors ramps up. It brings with it fall festivals in every state and designated places showcasing stunning fall foliage. The season is also associated with harvest, when apples plump and ripen on trees. This rotund, crispy fruit grows in orchards throughout the country, from California to Minnesota to even Florida, a state more famous for its citrus output.
While Washington state is the biggest producer of apples in the country, the East Coast presents travelers with a treasure chest of spots for picking these fruits. Given the vast array of orchards on the East Coast, we've come to your assistance by narrowing down the choices. Using media sites and real reviews, we have put together a list of the best apple-picking places where the fruit is freshest and the atmosphere is festive. Happy hunting and crunching!
Alyson's Orchard, New Hampshire
Near the Connecticut River and close to I-91 and the border with Vermont, this orchard has tons of apples, and also hosts weddings. There are 350 acres of land to explore, with apple varieties such as Honeycrisp, Cortlands, McIntosh, and Jonagold among the options dangling on the trees. It's a picturesque spot, with long, flowing lawns sweeping across the property and vistas of the Connecticut River Valley.
Many visitors come just for the apple picking, but Alyson's Orchard also features a lodge and a renovated farmhouse that dates back to the 1800s. During the summer, the onsite pond becomes a site for swimming and fishing. The beauty of the place was not lost on this commenter on Tripadvisor. "High atop a hill with gorgeous views, Alyson's is the most perfect location for an apple picking outing. I've never seen so many varieties in one location."
Applecrest Farm Orchards, New Hampshire
More than 120 years old, the orchard has a number of varieties of apples on offer during its picking season, which runs from mid-August through October. There are about 40 different types of apples here, spread across the 220-acre orchard. They include Jersey Mac, Paula Red, and Golden Delicious. In addition, at other times of the warmer months, the farm lets guests pick their own raspberries, strawberries, peaches, and blueberries.
For many years, a rail line connected the orchard to the center of Boston — home to a diverse, educational island — a route known as the "Apple Train." Applecrest claims to be the oldest continuously run orchard in the country and the largest in the state. "Great farm! The fruits were so fresh and there were plenty for everyone," noted a commenter on Google.
Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards, New York
A Facebook user was effusive with praise about this orchard a little south of Syracuse. "These are the best apples I've ever tasted in my entire life!! Huge, huge property with play area for kids of all ages, they got a giant slide, hay towers to climb on, supervised horse ride, amazing tasting room. Everything was perfect!!"
For pickers that visit during the week, Monday through Thursday, apple picking comes with a steep 25% discount. The types of apples available here range from Wealthy, which ripen in August, to Evercrisp and Northern Spy, ready in late October to early November. This beautiful family-owned orchard is also home to a tasting room where hard cider and stronger libations are served, a general store with farm goodies, and even a distillery that produces spirits.
Carter Mountain Orchard, Virginia
Beyond the fun of being in the orchards, this destination offers some fine vistas, as this commentator on Tripadvisor confirmed. "We had a couple of hours ... in Charlottesville so [we] decided to check out this orchard. Pretty easy to find off I-66, plenty of signs. Windy road up [through] grape vines and apple trees to a gorgeous view of Charlottesville and Shenandoah National Park [near one of Virginia's cutest towns] in the distance."
For visitors to Charlottesville and Monticello, this is an easy detour, which makes it a popular spot during weekends in the fall. This explains why the orchard requires admission tickets on those peak days when the crowds come for apples like Ambrosia, Candy Crisp, and Winesap. You can skip the chaos and tickets if you visit during the week.
Honey Pot Hill Orchards, Massachusetts
This orchard just on the outskirts of Stow can count on loyal customers, like this guest on Google. "I've been coming to this orchard since I was a little girl and now I bring my children. I have to admit that I was extremely impressed with my most recent visit." The operation dates back almost a century, starting as a 70-acre farm before gradually expanding to its plot of almost 190 acres today.
In addition to apples, it grows blueberries and peaches, and is currently run by the fourth generation of the original owners. Apples on the trees during the picking season include Spartan, Empire, Snapdragon, Sansa, Vista Bella, Macoun, Jonagold and many more. Bags start at $25, and visitors must remember to bring cash for the apples they pick.
Larriland Farm, Maryland
For a select number of months each year — around Memorial Day to a little after Halloween — this farm nurtures a steady selection of succulent fruits. It's open during the fall season, starting with strawberries and closing the window with apples, the last harvest of the run. The overall experience at Larriland Farm was a pleasant surprise for a commenter on Google.
"Beautiful and perfect for family picking ... The orchards are beautiful, with plenty of fruit at picking height for toddlers. They are fresh, juicy, and the staff were incredibly friendly and helpful. Because we went on a random weekday, we had the orchard mostly to ourselves and got to spend plenty of time ... finding deliciousness."
Libby & Son U-Picks, Maine
"The most fun day!" was the title of a review on Tripadvisor that commended this farm. "I wasn't sure if this would be cheesy or fun, [but] we all loved it," wrote the commenter. "Such a pleasant day picking blueberries and apples while listening to live music and eating homemade donuts and smoothies. Very well organized and [we] left with fresh and delicious fruit for the rest of our vacation."
Seniors can enjoy some of that fun at a discount by visiting on Wednesdays when everything is 15% off for them. The farm grows cherries, raspberries, blueberries, and even plums; however, apple season runs from mid-August to late October. Visit then, and you'll find varieties such as Macoun, Honeycrisp, Empire, Blondee, Zestar, Ginger Gold, and more. Travelers can locate the orchards in the south of the state, close to Sebago Lake.
Marker-Miller Orchard, Virginia
For owners of dogs, this orchard will come as a welcoming option since pets are allowed in the picking area of the farm. It's also a good spot to bring the whole family, as this reviewer on Yelp noted. "The rows of apples were clearly labeled. They also had an informational sheet to help you decide on the flavors of apples (sweet, tart). We selected several different varieties, enjoying the hunt for the perfect apples."
The orchard area spreads across more than 340 acres, with the vast majority of that dedicated to apples (only 15 acres are for peaches, and 5 acres of pears are a new addition). Pick your own Nittany, Fuji, Cameo, Crispin, and more during the season.
Mercier Orchards, Georgia
The fourth generation of the founding family owns this orchard with 40 varieties of apples. And it's a pretty spot, as this reviewer on Tripadvisor opined. "What a magical place, this is a must! We loved just looking over the valley at the beautiful land and orchards, they do trips around the farm on certain days so make sure to call."
The orchards can trace their origins to a business deal in the 1940s. Soon, the founder's children took over the business, expanding it and passing it down. Today, this is a big draw for Georgians and visitors, who come not only for the apple picking but also for the sundry of other attractions. These include a bakery with apple pies, an area for tasting locally brewed hard cider, and tractor rides that the whole family can enjoy.
Milburn Orchards, Maryland
Registration is required to visit the orchards, which are about 30 minutes southwest of Wilmington, Delaware. Apple picking bags come in four sizes, from kiddie to large, with the biggest fitting in about 50 apples (and costing $36). The season mainly runs in September and October. Travelers will have a choice of apples during that window, from varieties such as Orange Honey, Crimson Crisp and Royal Gala early on, and Mutsu and Granny Smith toward the end.
The farm even grows its very own type of apple, called Sweet Zoe. And for anyone who's flirted with the thought of country life, this might sell you on the idea. A commentator on Google certainly thought so. "Milburn Orchards was absolutely awesome. Great price, amazing fruit to pick on your own ... [overall,] an amazing experience. It made me want to move to the countryside."
Nashoba Valley Winery, Massachusetts
This destination northeast of Worcester is a place where a tourist can spend many hours. Just read what this contributor to Tripadvisor had to say about it. "We spent a whole day at Nashoba starting with lunch at their restaurant, followed by apple picking, and finished up at their shop/outdoor area. EVERYTHING was perfect! From the customer services to the food and scenery."
As the name suggests, you can enjoy tastings in a few different locations and book yourself on a tour of the winery. But that's not the whole story, and apple picking is offered from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. during the season. You can find Nova Spy, a big apple said to have hints of vanilla in its flavor profile. Pets are allowed in the fields with their owners, making it a great day out for the whole family.
Poverty Lane Orchards, New Hampshire
"My wife and I took our two kids (2 and 5) to this orchard earlier this month, and we couldn't have been happier with our experience," wrote a visitor on Google. They continued, "Our kids loved running up and down the rows with the numbered list of apples, trying to find certain varieties. It was also fun using our apple picker to get way up in the trees. They're also really relaxed here about tasting as you go — they even encourage it!"
These orchards sit on what was, up until the 1950s, dairy farms. While pears and raspberries grow here, it's the apples that really fuel the enterprise. The focus is varieties that are local to New England — Cortland, Macoun, and McIntosh. In one section is a kind of experimental heritage orchard with different apple varieties growing in it. You might find Baldwin and Yellow Newton Pippin among 65 other varieties. The farm also restocks growlers with cider during select days of the apple-growing season.
Red Apple Farm, Massachusetts
Opened in 1912, visitors can try the farm's own cider at the dedicated taproom onsite. The setting enhances the pleasure of a drink, with a garden tucked away under spruce trees, bringing nature into the experience. Since its opening, the farm continues to be owned by the Rose family, and the 1700s farmhouse on the site is still where the family lives. There is a McIntosh tree at the orchard that was planted in the year that the farm began operations, and it still bears fruit.
The Red Apple Farm gets the seal of approval from this reviewer on Tripadvisor. "This place is great for the whole family. Apple picking, pumpkin patches, open pit BBQ, live entertainment, homemade pies, snacks, hot cider, a few farm animals, and beer on tap from Moon Hill. This place has it all for the family. Always a good experience. Bought one of their homemade apple pies, and it was one of the best apple pies I have tried."
Shelburne Orchards, Vermont
"We visited Shelburne Orchards for the first time last week, and it was a fantastic experience!" declared a reviewer on Yelp. "The orchard is beautiful and peaceful, with stunning views of the countryside and Lake Champlain in the background. The atmosphere was welcoming, and it was the perfect place to spend a fall day outdoors. We came to pick apples and went for the Honey Crisps, which were perfectly ripe, crisp, and delicious."
September and October are the picking months at this orchard, though the availability of crops depends on the conditions. In 2024, for instance, the season ended in early October due to unfavorable weather patterns early in the year. Beyond the picking, guests can drop by the country store and the distillery and even listen to live music from bands that play in the orchards at weekends.
Sky Top Orchards, North Carolina
The Blue Ridge Mountains are the setting for this family-owned orchard. Apples there include Cameo, Ida Red, Mutsu, Jonagold, and Red Delicious. Picking is usually available every day, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., though other attractions have been added to the mix. You can nibble on apple cider donuts or take a hayride. The orchards are a good option for people of all ages.
"This was a great experience for our family," wrote a visitor on Google. "This orchard has quite a few smaller playgrounds and climbing structures all free of cost. The picnic tables are perfect for grabbing a bite to eat. The views are absolutely breathtaking ... We would take the drive just for those alone ... We got a mix of Honeycrisp, Gala and a new one we hadn't tried before, they were all very tasty."
Solebury Orchards, Pennsylvania
"Wow. Solebury Orchards is a wonderful [place] where you can pick apples and even pick your own flowers," notes a contributor on Yelp. "... they have a tractor that will bring you to the best areas on this massive orchard for you to pick a variety of at least four different kinds of apples. [During our visit,] we got to choose ... Pixie Crunch, Crimson, Jonathan, and Empire apples."
Leafy Bucks County is where to find this orchard, which spreads across about 80 acres and grows a mix of fruits and berries. You'll find plums, apricots, blackberries, cherries, peaches, and, of course, apples. During the fall, in apple picking season, the orchard opens a cutting garden. Visitors can amble through this floral delight, cut flowers, and create their very own arrangement. Note that reservations are necessary for weekend apple picking.
Stribling Orchard, Virginia
Picking comes with sweeping vistas of the Blue Ridge Mountains. "This place is magical! A tucked away orchard with a fantastic bakery," wrote a poster on Facebook. The name of the orchard derives from the owners — the sixth generation of the Stribling family currently works this land. Fruit has grown there for two centuries, starting with peaches in the summer and apples in the fall.
There are old buildings at the farm and a petting zoo, while the country store supplies cider, honey, baked goods, and more. Apple varieties offer a good selection of choices to visitors — Stayman, York, Mutsu, Fuji, Rome, Gold Delicious, and a few others are normally on offer. On some weekends, the orchards also provide live musical entertainment, and outside stalls come in to sell ice cream, kettle corn, and other treats.
The Greig Farm, New York
This farm in the Hudson Valley has been operating for more than 80 years. It's about a two-hour drive north of New York City, where budget-friendly outdoor activities await. This commenter on Tripadvisor pointed to that convenience. "Greig Farm is a great spot. Easy to get to — beautiful area — lovely orchards. Friendly people, too! There are rows of apple varieties to select from, and a wonderful collection of pumpkins and gourds to pick, as well."
While the farm operates all year, its picking season is May through October. That's when crops like asparagus, snap peas, strawberries, and blackberries flourish. The old barns onsite have been converted into arty havens and are home to a gallery, a jewelry workshop, and a base for sustainability projects. In terms of apples, anticipate Blondee, Jonamac, Ginger Gold, and Red Rome among the choices.
Methodology
There are no precise statistics on the number of apple trees planted in the United States, but millions grow in nurseries annually, with the intention that most of them will be planted. That means a lot of apples grow in the country, and many of them are in pick-your-own orchards. To curate a list of the best ones along the East Coast, we looked at lists on sites like the U.S. News & World Report and the USA Today. We then pored over ratings from sites like Tripadvisor, Google, and Yelp, removing any places that didn't get at least one aggregate site rating of 4.5 stars or higher. Using real-life testimonials from people who had visited these orchards, we narrowed down the list to bring you the best of the best.