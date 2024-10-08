Best Places For Apple Picking On The East Coast, According To Reviews

As fall descends upon the country and the sticky, hot climate recedes into the rearview mirror, the pleasure of being outdoors ramps up. It brings with it fall festivals in every state and designated places showcasing stunning fall foliage. The season is also associated with harvest, when apples plump and ripen on trees. This rotund, crispy fruit grows in orchards throughout the country, from California to Minnesota to even Florida, a state more famous for its citrus output.

Advertisement

While Washington state is the biggest producer of apples in the country, the East Coast presents travelers with a treasure chest of spots for picking these fruits. Given the vast array of orchards on the East Coast, we've come to your assistance by narrowing down the choices. Using media sites and real reviews, we have put together a list of the best apple-picking places where the fruit is freshest and the atmosphere is festive. Happy hunting and crunching!