The Perfect Base To Explore Maine's Mid-Coast Is This Seaside Beauty Lined With Unique Shops

Driving through the Pine Tree State, whether for a quiet summer road trip or an Acadia visit on Mount Desert Island, a breathtaking oasis that feels like Cyprus, you're sure to spend some time on U.S. Highway 1. A drive along Route 1 through the coast of Maine is a treat of small "Main Street USA" towns. Of course, here it's called "Maine Street." Nestled half an hour north of Portland is the small town of Brunswick, a designated Main Street community and one of Maine's best towns for shopping, dining, and general unwinding.

Advertisement

This scenic town stretches the banks of the Androscoggin River. Don't miss the views from the 300-foot-long pedestrian swing bridge that spans the river, originally built in 1892 but restored and reopened in 2006. Any trip to Brunswick should probably start at the town visitor center, inside the train station where the Amtrak Downeaster from Boston disembarks. Here, you can get tips from locals on the hottest places to visit, shop, and eat, plus pick up a handy map from the downtown association.

In addition to exploring the town and all it has to offer, Brunswick makes a fantastic base for exploring the rest of the Mid-coast. Whether looking for the best places for colorful fall foliage or the best beaches, the town's central location makes it an easy drive from all the best sights the state offers. A quick drive will take you to the coastal towns of Harpswell on Orr's Island and neighboring Bailey Island. There, you can find walking trails, stone beaches, expansive views of the rocky Maine coast, and lobster pounds aplenty.

Advertisement