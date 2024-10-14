The Perfect Base To Explore Maine's Mid-Coast Is This Seaside Beauty Lined With Unique Shops
Driving through the Pine Tree State, whether for a quiet summer road trip or an Acadia visit on Mount Desert Island, a breathtaking oasis that feels like Cyprus, you're sure to spend some time on U.S. Highway 1. A drive along Route 1 through the coast of Maine is a treat of small "Main Street USA" towns. Of course, here it's called "Maine Street." Nestled half an hour north of Portland is the small town of Brunswick, a designated Main Street community and one of Maine's best towns for shopping, dining, and general unwinding.
This scenic town stretches the banks of the Androscoggin River. Don't miss the views from the 300-foot-long pedestrian swing bridge that spans the river, originally built in 1892 but restored and reopened in 2006. Any trip to Brunswick should probably start at the town visitor center, inside the train station where the Amtrak Downeaster from Boston disembarks. Here, you can get tips from locals on the hottest places to visit, shop, and eat, plus pick up a handy map from the downtown association.
In addition to exploring the town and all it has to offer, Brunswick makes a fantastic base for exploring the rest of the Mid-coast. Whether looking for the best places for colorful fall foliage or the best beaches, the town's central location makes it an easy drive from all the best sights the state offers. A quick drive will take you to the coastal towns of Harpswell on Orr's Island and neighboring Bailey Island. There, you can find walking trails, stone beaches, expansive views of the rocky Maine coast, and lobster pounds aplenty.
Maine Street shopping, dining, and more in Brunswick
Brunswick's pride and joy is the Town Mall. This area is a mall more in the sense of the National Mall in Washington D.C., and less like your local shopping mall. Gardens, monuments, and gathering spots are spread across the Upper and Lower Malls. Local businesses line the Upper Mall, while the Lower Mall parallels Bowdoin College's campus. The Malls are a site of community events like winter holiday decorations, ice skating rinks, and the seasonal farmer's market.
In the compact downtown area spanning Maine Avenue, you'll stroll among quaint shops brimming with antiques, apparel, local art, books, jewelry, and chocolates. Don't miss Nest for handcrafted local gifts, Vessel & Vine for wine and specialty foods, and Gulf of Maine Books, a large independent bookseller that has been open since 1979. Dining options are no less varied, with choices ranging from Indian, Greek, and Vietnamese food to delis, pizzerias, and cafes. Standouts include Wild Oats Bakery and Cafe, Tao Yuan, and Shere Punjab.
No summary of Mid-coast shopping would be complete without mention of L.L. Bean, whose company headquarters and flagship store are located in nearby Freeport. It's only a 20-minute drive from downtown Brunswick. The store is open 24 hours a day, includes a factory outlet, and is considered by many to be a must-stop on any Maine road trip. Brunswick is also only a 10-minute drive from the cute town of Bath on the Kennebec River, home to the Maine Maritime Museum and countless more shops and restaurants.
Get to and stay in Brunswick
Brunswick is centrally located in Maine's Mid-coast region, the area of rivers and bays between Casco Bay and Portland to the south and Penobscot Bay and Rockland to the north. Popular vacation spots like Camden, where the mountains meet the Atlantic, and lesser-known Bangor are each within a two-hour drive. Highway US 1 connects the towns that dot this area of coastline, making navigation simple.
There are several options if you want to stay in downtown Brunswick. Right on the Town Mall, you'll find The Brunswick Hotel and OneSixtyFive, both within walking distance of all the restaurants and shops. Just a few blocks north on the banks of the river, you'll also find The Federal. However, broaden your search a bit, and you'll find plenty of chain hotels nearby, along with lots of rentals on sites like Airbnb.
The weather in Brunswick is similar to what you'll find throughout the upper New England coast: freezing cold winters and mild summers. Summer is the most popular time to visit, with most visitors coming to the Pine Tree State between July 4th and Labor Day. However, leaf peeping in October and winter snow sports continue to draw visitors even in the cooler months.