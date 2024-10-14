The Wildly Underrated Florida Zoo That Rivals Some Of The Nation's Biggest And Best
If you're planning a trip to Miami, chances are you're looking for wild nightlife, Art Deco architecture, and miles of white sand beaches. However, Miami is not just for relaxation and drinks at the bar. This city is also home to one of the best zoos in the country: Zoo Miami.
Florida is no stranger to world-class attractions, including impressive zoos, such as Brevard Zoo, where you can kayak through exhibits. Technically, you don't even have to go to a zoo to see Florida's wildlife face-to-face, as places like Ellie Schiller Homosassa Springs Wildlife State Park put you up close and personal with birds, fish, and, of course, alligators.
But Zoo Miami is still worth your time and attention, especially if you're visiting South Florida with kids in tow. Yes, going to the beach can be a lot of fun, but Miami's beaches are often crowded, making them less than desirable when you have to worry about little ones. So, put on some comfortable walking shoes and let's see why Zoo Miami is considered one of the best in the United States.
A brief overview of Zoo Miami
Zoo Miami is open every day of the year, including Thanksgiving and Christmas Day. Usually, the zoo is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., although it does shut down early for events and nighttime activities, so you'll want to plan accordingly. Admission closes at 4 p.m. daily, but you really want to get to the zoo well before then to experience as much as possible.
Tickers are $25.95 (plus tax) for adults, $21.95 (plus tax) for children between ages 3 and 12, and guests 2 years old and under are free. The zoo also offers discounts for large groups, seniors, police officers/firefighters, teachers, and more, so check to see if any of these deals apply to you. If you want the ultimate zoo experience, you can book a VIP tour, which includes a two-hour private golf cart tour for a more behind-the-scenes look at the exhibits.
Before visiting, you can check out an interactive map of the entire zoo and plan your route. After going through the opening sections, including awesome exhibits like the Conservation Action Center, you can take your time viewing and learning about amphibians, birds, mammals, and reptiles. The main sections are dedicated to Asian, African, and Amazonian animals.
What to expect when visiting Zoo Miami
Overall, Zoo Miami houses over 2,500 different animals across 400 species. Outside of the main attractions — the elephants, rhinos, lions, and tigers — the zoo is home to warthogs, hyenas, pygmy hippos (like viral sensation Moo Deng), jaguars, koalas, turtles, gators, snakes, Komodo dragons, and much more.
If you or your kids are bored by seeing so many different animals up close, there are several interactive exhibits. Florida: Mission Everglades showcases all the different species you can find in the Sunshine State (just like at a Florida preserve full of wildlife) and what you can do to help conserve their natural habitats. The Critter Connection houses both a carousel and a petting zoo where children can see various barnyard animals up close.
Finally, Zoo Miami also hosts events throughout the year. Some of these events happen at night and allow you to get a better look at the different nocturnal animals in their natural state. Other events include kid-friendly characters (like Peppa Pig) or allow children to camp out and enjoy s'mores on the zoo grounds. So, when planning your Miami trip, browse the Zoo's events page to ensure you get the most from your visit.