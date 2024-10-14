The Wildly Underrated Florida Zoo That Rivals Some Of The Nation's Biggest And Best

If you're planning a trip to Miami, chances are you're looking for wild nightlife, Art Deco architecture, and miles of white sand beaches. However, Miami is not just for relaxation and drinks at the bar. This city is also home to one of the best zoos in the country: Zoo Miami.

Florida is no stranger to world-class attractions, including impressive zoos, such as Brevard Zoo, where you can kayak through exhibits. Technically, you don't even have to go to a zoo to see Florida's wildlife face-to-face, as places like Ellie Schiller Homosassa Springs Wildlife State Park put you up close and personal with birds, fish, and, of course, alligators.

But Zoo Miami is still worth your time and attention, especially if you're visiting South Florida with kids in tow. Yes, going to the beach can be a lot of fun, but Miami's beaches are often crowded, making them less than desirable when you have to worry about little ones. So, put on some comfortable walking shoes and let's see why Zoo Miami is considered one of the best in the United States.

