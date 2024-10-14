Virginia's Best Fall Drive Is A Road Through Dense Forest With Appalachian Mountain Views

For the best foliage gazing experience along Skyline Drive, timing is everything. The colors can change depending on the area, so make sure you check the leaf conditions on the park's website and social media. The road's 35 mph speed limit will keep you traveling at a leisurely pace, giving you plenty of time to take in the breathtaking views and even stop at one of the many overlooks to snap a selfie. Skyline Drive also offers access to over 500 miles of trails, including the popular Stony Man and Hawksbill Summit hikes, both of which provide an excellent chance to stretch your legs, immerse yourself in nature, and take in even more of the colorful landscape. For equestrians, Shenandoah has over 180 miles of horse trails, and there are guided horseback tours available at Skyland Stables (mile 42.5).

For those who prefer to stay on the road, the overlooks along the drive are perfect photo opportunities where you can take a break amidst the peaceful beauty of the Appalachian Mountains. Pack a picnic to enjoy at a scenic spot or swing by one of the many quaint food stops along the way, like Elkwallow Wayside, Big Meadows Wayside, or Loft Mountain Wayside. These pitstops also offer groceries and supplies for camping or hiking.

There are visitor centers, rest areas, and campgrounds along Skyline Drive for taking a break on a single-day trip or pitching a tent for a longer stay. There are also a few options for lodging and accommodations within the park. Whether you're an avid hiker planning a long weekend or a casual traveler just cruising through on a day trip, Skyline Drive delivers an unforgettable fall experience.

