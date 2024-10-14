Virginia's Best Fall Drive Is A Road Through Dense Forest With Appalachian Mountain Views
When it comes to fall, one of the best ways to admire the beauty of the changing seasonal colors is on a scenic drive surrounded by nature. If you're considering a visit to the best places to see fall foliage in the U.S., a leisurely road trip along Skyline Drive in Shenandoah National Park should definitely be on your list. Winding for 105 miles along the picturesque Blue Ridge Mountains, this scenic route offers stunning vistas of dense forests, rolling hills, and vibrant autumn colors within Virginia's Appalachian region.
As you cruise along Skyline Drive, you'll be surrounded by fiery hues of red, orange, and gold, with panoramic views that stretch across the Shenandoah Valley and Virginia Piedmont regions. The road's 75 overlooks give leaf-peeping road trippers plenty of spots to pull over and soak in the scenery. Whether you're planning a leisurely day trip or a weekend getaway, Skyline Drive offers not only amazing views but also easy access to hiking trails, places for observing wildlife, and cozy picnic spots surrounded by colorful forests.
Planning the ultimate trip to Skyline Drive
For the best foliage gazing experience along Skyline Drive, timing is everything. The colors can change depending on the area, so make sure you check the leaf conditions on the park's website and social media. The road's 35 mph speed limit will keep you traveling at a leisurely pace, giving you plenty of time to take in the breathtaking views and even stop at one of the many overlooks to snap a selfie. Skyline Drive also offers access to over 500 miles of trails, including the popular Stony Man and Hawksbill Summit hikes, both of which provide an excellent chance to stretch your legs, immerse yourself in nature, and take in even more of the colorful landscape. For equestrians, Shenandoah has over 180 miles of horse trails, and there are guided horseback tours available at Skyland Stables (mile 42.5).
For those who prefer to stay on the road, the overlooks along the drive are perfect photo opportunities where you can take a break amidst the peaceful beauty of the Appalachian Mountains. Pack a picnic to enjoy at a scenic spot or swing by one of the many quaint food stops along the way, like Elkwallow Wayside, Big Meadows Wayside, or Loft Mountain Wayside. These pitstops also offer groceries and supplies for camping or hiking.
There are visitor centers, rest areas, and campgrounds along Skyline Drive for taking a break on a single-day trip or pitching a tent for a longer stay. There are also a few options for lodging and accommodations within the park. Whether you're an avid hiker planning a long weekend or a casual traveler just cruising through on a day trip, Skyline Drive delivers an unforgettable fall experience.
What to know before getting to Skyline Drive
Before setting out on your fall road trip along Skyline Drive, we have some tips to make sure you get the most out of your experience. First, be prepared for some traffic, particularly on weekends during peak foliage season. To avoid the crowds, consider visiting on a weekday or arriving early in the morning when there are fewer people on the road (not to mention you'll get to take in the beauty of sunrise in autumn). You'll also want to wear or bring layers — temperatures can drop quickly in the mountains, especially in the early morning and evening.
You do have to pay a fee ($30 per car) to enter Shenandoah National Park, but an America the Beautiful annual pass is a great option if you plan to explore other parks throughout the year. Shenandoah National Park is one of the most accessible parks in the U.S., so this trip is perfect for families looking for additional features like wheelchair ramps, hearing assistance, and kid-friendly amenities.
Also, remember that Skyline Drive spans the entire length of Shenandoah National Park, which is often ranked by travelers as one of the most breathtaking national parks on the East Coast. You can start from the north entrance at Front Royal and take it south to the exit at Rockfish Gap. Depending on how much time you have, you just pick one portion of the route or take a full day to travel the entire 105-mile stretch (which takes about three hours). Skyline Drive truly embodies the beauty of Virginia's fall season, making it a bucket-list destination for any nature lover.