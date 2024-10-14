The Unnerving Reason Flight Attendants Sit On Their Hands During Takeoff And Landing

If you've ever sat near the flight attendant jump seats, you might have noticed members of the cabin crew sitting on their hands while the plane takes off and lands. While planes are typically chilly, these flight attendants aren't just trying to keep their hands warm. Like many other things flight attendants have to do during your flight, it's all about safety. If there's turbulence or any kind of issue during takeoff and landing, this position can actually keep flight attendants safer.

To find out exactly why flight attendants are trained to do this, what other positions flight attendants may take during potentially bumpy parts of the flight, and whether or not passengers need to do the same, Islands spoke to 6-year flight attendant Court Acree, who is also a content creator who goes by Court Too Fly. Acree was able to shed a little light on this unusual position, explaining: "This helps them prepare for potential turbulence or emergencies and stay focused on keeping everyone safe. It's all about ensuring they're ready to assist passengers and avoiding unnecessary movement during these critical parts of the flight."