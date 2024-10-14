Escape The Crowds In Naples At Italy's Largest Royal Palace Known To Rival Versailles

Europe is renowned for its collection of fairytale-like castles, with France's Palace of Versailles often stealing the spotlight. However, tucked away in Southern Italy is the Royal Palace of Caserta, a magical place often referred to as the "Versailles of the South." Though it may not hold the same level of fame, the Royal Palace of Caserta is the largest royal residence in the world by volume. With 1,200 rooms and five floors, it also boasts a museum, library, and even a theater. Its gardens stretch across a sprawling 11 acres, offering visitors a serene escape into Italian opulence. Despite attracting between 500,000 and 800,000 visitors each year, the palace still offers a more serene and intimate experience compared to many of Europe's more famous royal residences.

Located in Caserta, just north of Naples, the palace was designed by Luigi Vanvitelli, one of the most celebrated 18th-century Italian architects. However, his son Carlo completed the masterpiece after Luigi's death according to the vision of King Charles of Bourbon. The design blends architectural elements found in Versailles, Rome, and Tuscany. A fascinating historical footnote is that the palace served as the location where the Germans signed their unconditional surrender at the end of World War II, marking its role not only as a grand estate but also as a piece of history.