The German Destination Where You're Most Likely To Be Pickpocketed

If you're visiting a tourist attraction in Europe, there is a chance you may be the victim of theft. While pickpocketing is most common in Italy, it can happen in any country you visit. In Germany's Berlin (which is actually considered one of the safest destinations for solo travelers), there is one site you have to look out for: the famous Brandenburg Gate. This impressive structure was built at the end of the 18th century, inspired by the entrance to Athens' Acropolis. It's been the site of a number of major events in Germany's history. Napoleon marched through it, as did the Nazis, and it was off-limits when the Berlin Wall divided Germany after World War II. It's a piece of world history and a beautiful one at that.

However, the Brandenburg Gate is a very popular spot for those seeking to exploit unknowing tourists. In fact, QuoteZone.co.uk listed Germany as the fourth most pickpocketed European country, behind Italy, France, and Spain. Brandenburg Gate is the most likely area for pickpockets in Berlin, followed by the Reichstag Building, the Marienplatz, the East Side Gallery, and the Holocaust Memorial.

Pickpocketing happens fast. Someone can grab your wallet out of an unzipped bag amid throngs of tourists. You may be targeted by a petition scam, where you're asked to sign something to distract you while you're being pickpocketed. Someone might even offer to take your picture and then steal your camera or have a partner in crime take your bag while you're posing. That said, there are precautions you can take before you visit the Brandenburg Gate or any other tourist site.

