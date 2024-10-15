Europe's Most Underrated Zoo Must Be This Unique And Intimate German Gem

Zoos are a favorite holiday destination for kids and adults alike. However, their ethics are a passionately debated topic, and for good reason. Consequently, zoos that hold animals in careless conditions are coming under increasing scrutiny. This has also prompted many zoos to focus more on the animals' wellbeing — the ones in their care as well as the broader species through conservation and research projects. The additional benefit of introducing young people to the nuances of the animal kingdom is also to be considered. Even if a few visitors gain a serious interest in conservation, they have the potential to have widespread positive effects.

Advertisement

The European zoo that often goes under the radar, like several underrated little zoos in America, is the NaturZoo Rheine. Located in the city of Rheine in Western Germany near the country's border with the Netherlands, this relatively small zoo has carefully curated exhibits that are constructed using natural materials to closely mimic natural habitats. The zoo's singular monkey forest has a profuse variety of primates (including rare Barbary macaques), and the bird exhibits include an open area for free-flying storks that swoop in every morning for feeding. There are also educational zones, and the zoo's compact size is perfect for a fun outing with kids without things getting too tiring. NaturZoo Rheine is also committed to animal welfare and is part of several conservation and breeding programs, making it a suitable destination to support.

Advertisement