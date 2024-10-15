Europe's Most Underrated Zoo Must Be This Unique And Intimate German Gem
Zoos are a favorite holiday destination for kids and adults alike. However, their ethics are a passionately debated topic, and for good reason. Consequently, zoos that hold animals in careless conditions are coming under increasing scrutiny. This has also prompted many zoos to focus more on the animals' wellbeing — the ones in their care as well as the broader species through conservation and research projects. The additional benefit of introducing young people to the nuances of the animal kingdom is also to be considered. Even if a few visitors gain a serious interest in conservation, they have the potential to have widespread positive effects.
The European zoo that often goes under the radar, like several underrated little zoos in America, is the NaturZoo Rheine. Located in the city of Rheine in Western Germany near the country's border with the Netherlands, this relatively small zoo has carefully curated exhibits that are constructed using natural materials to closely mimic natural habitats. The zoo's singular monkey forest has a profuse variety of primates (including rare Barbary macaques), and the bird exhibits include an open area for free-flying storks that swoop in every morning for feeding. There are also educational zones, and the zoo's compact size is perfect for a fun outing with kids without things getting too tiring. NaturZoo Rheine is also committed to animal welfare and is part of several conservation and breeding programs, making it a suitable destination to support.
NaturZoo Rheine's animal exhibits are thoughtfully designed
While it may not be as large as many of the continent's more prominent zoos, NaturZoo lives up to the same standards and does many things even better. The exhibits and associated educational materials are high quality, and the zoo cares for around 1,000 animals from 100 different species. From ants and arachnids to penguins and kangaroos, it has most of the staples you'd expect to see in any good zoo. Then there are the zoo's rare residents, which include varieties like raccoon baboons and bearded macaques. NaturZoo's monkey forest is definitely one of the highlights of any visit, offering an immersive experience through the animals' natural habitat, where you can walk around a forest-like area and watch monkeys scamper around freely. Note how the animals look healthy and seem in very good spirits, which is always a good sign. You will often see cubs or younger animals playing with each other in their spacious habitats.
As is the case with many of the best zoos in America, this zoo has put a lot of thought into how visitors interact with animals. The petting zoo, monkey forest, and the exhibits with barriers are based on the animals' temperament and how suitable it is for humans to be in close contact. Visitors get the opportunity to study tigers, sloth bears, gibbons, and penguins up close, and a visit during feeding time is even more enjoyable.
A visit to NaturZoo is fun for all ages
While it isn't a typical touristy German city, Rheine is well-connected and easy to get to, even from neighboring countries. For instance, getting from Amsterdam to Rheine by road takes about two and a half hours. A visit to the NaturZoo makes for a perfect day outing, with its calm, open spaces dotted with benches and trees, making it feel like an idyllic picnic spot. You can even bring your dog along, but ensure they are on a short leash, especially when taking pets into the monkey forest. You are, of course, not allowed to touch or feed the monkeys, but there is no barrier between you and them. Another highlight that younger visitors particularly enjoy is the vast variety of lemurs that live in the zoo, and it's possible to get up close and watch them at play.
There are additional playgrounds and activity areas within the NaturZoo, with a particularly thoughtful play area near the exit for young visitors to have a final romp to end their visit. The zoo is open all year, opening at 9 a.m. and closing at 6 p.m. during the summer and at dusk during winter. Fridays feature a discounted entry price and senior citizens get special offers on Wednesdays, with the zoo also facilitating visits for those with special needs.