Located In The Heart Of Rome Is A 14th Century Palace With Breathtaking Art

It can be hard to decide which things to do on a short visit to Rome, but if you happen to be visiting during the short hours when it's open to the public, you should definitely consider adding the Palazzo Colonna to your itinerary. Inside an unremarkable looking building in the middle of Rome is one of the city's most opulent galleries. In the Colonna Gallery, you'll find a vast, baroque hall full of works of art. Believe it or not, you won't even have to fight crowds to see it.

Inside, you'll find frescoes, sculptures, and paintings from many of the most renowned 15th and 16th century artists from Italy, like Tintoretto and Guercino. For centuries, the palace has been fascinating to the public, not only because of its famous works of art hidden away inside, but because of its owners, the Colonna family. When you walk through the gilded halls of this palace, you'll be walking in the footsteps of princesses and popes.