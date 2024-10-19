Hidden On Oregon's Southern Coast Is A Rugged And Charming Beach City For Endless Outdoor Fun

Hidden along Oregon's southern coast is Brookings, a charming coastal city that combines rugged natural landscapes with a quaint, small-town feel. In 1913, Brookings was a logging town, but since then, the city has grown to be a hub for hiking, fishing, biking, and enjoying time in the outdoors, making it a haven for nature lovers and keen adventurers.

With its mild climate, Brookings enjoys warmer temperatures than much of the Oregon coast, thanks in part to the "Chetco Effect" that causes temperatures to spike near the mouth of the Chetco River. This microclimate creates ideal conditions for year-round outdoor activities and exploration, with summer temperatures often reaching the 60s and 70s Fahrenheit. Spring and fall bring a mix of rain and sun, but July and August tend to avoid the usual Oregon rain.

Brookings maintains a welcoming small-town feel while still offering visitors a wide array of recreational opportunities and has a population of just less than 7,000 as of 2024. From its pristine beaches and lush forests to its world-class fishing and hiking trails, Brookings has a little something for everyone and promises an unforgettable adventure for anyone wishing to explore this beachy Oregon secret.

