Bobby Flay's Favorite Street In Rome Is Not Only Charming, But Incredibly Historic
Celebrity chef Bobby Flay recently took to Instagram to share his favorite street in Rome: A cute little avenue called Via Margutta. "It actually runs parallel to this thoroughfare going between the Spanish Steps and the Piazza del Popolo, but it's kind of hidden," he wrote in the post. "It's right off the path, but it's a beautiful street." With Via Margutta's history dating back thousands of years, it's easy to see why this picturesque neighborhood is loved by so many, especially art lovers. Legendary artists, including Pablo Picasso, have called Via Margutta home, making it a haven and inspiration for creatives.
Via Margutta's cobbled street, ivy-covered architecture, and many art galleries are a big draw for locals and tourists alike. Not to mention, stepping onto this quiet street feels worlds away from the hustle and bustle of Rome's busier attractions. Over the years, Via Margutta has become a chic, upscale area known for its art galleries, boutiques, and a few restaurants. However, it also has centuries of history behind it that are evidence of Rome's long-held reputation as one of the world's most important cultural hubs.
From its artistic roots to its modern-day charm, there's no wonder Flay loves this off-the-beaten-path artistic gem in the heart of Rome.
A deeper dive into the history of Rome's Via Margutta
Via Margutta's culture-packed story goes back centuries, long before it became the Instagram-worthy destination it is today. It started out as a humble alley where craftsmen and laborers lived and worked, and the street eventually became more famous during the Renaissance, when painters, sculptors, and other creatives started calling it home. In fact, in the 16th century, artists on Via Margutta even benefited from tax cuts handed down by the pope. Those artistic vibes flourished, and by the 17th century, it had become a hub for artists from all over Europe.
Famous residents of Via Margutta include the Baroque painter Artemisia Gentileschi, musicians like Wagner and Puccini, and notable writers such as Simone de Beauvoir and Jean-Paul Sartre — but that's just a handful of the many famous faces that have strolled along the street. Federico Fellini's 1953 film "Roman Holiday" drew the world's eyes to Via Margutta, as the film's character Joe Bradley (Gregory Peck) lived at Via Margutta 51, just as Fellini did in real life. This brought even more notoriety to the area, eventually giving it an elite status that attracted famous, wealthy residents who were at the center of art, culture, and fashion.
Today, while the street proudly holds on to its artistic roots, it has evolved into a quieter part of Rome, which is considered the best place to start an Italian vacation. Visitors can stroll along the cobbled pathways for a glimpse of its rich history while exploring galleries, antique shops, local restaurants, historical landmarks, and hidden courtyards.
What to do on Via Margutta in Rome, Italy
A walk down Via Margutta should be on your bucket list if you're interested in Rome's artistic culture. Start by checking out the street's art galleries to learn more about the neighborhood's legacy of creativity. History buffs might consider booking a tour of the historic homes and studios where famous artists used to live and work. This spot is especially well-known for its annual art festival in October, which turns the street into an art exhibition where you can explore a variety of artists' works and even choose something one-of-a-kind to take home.
As you wander through the cobblestone street, don't miss the chance to take a break at one of the sidewalk cafés for some traditional Roman bites — and grab an espresso afterward for some peaceful people-watching. Just a short walk from Via Margutta, visitors can check out the famous Spanish Steps and Piazza del Popolo, two must-see romantic landmarks in Rome.
When in Rome, keep in mind some of our hacks to make the most of your Italian vacation. If your Italian is rusty or even non-existent, you can bring along this easy Italian phrase book to communicate with the locals. Pro tip: Avoid sticking out like a sore thumb by pronouncing the name of the street correctly: it's "Via Mar-goot-ta," with a slight roll of the "r" for that authentic Italian touch. Whether you're an art lover or a history buff, Via Margutta offers a peaceful retreat from the city's more crowded tourist attractions, making it the perfect spot to really soak in the essence of Rome.