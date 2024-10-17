Bobby Flay's Favorite Street In Rome Is Not Only Charming, But Incredibly Historic

Celebrity chef Bobby Flay recently took to Instagram to share his favorite street in Rome: A cute little avenue called Via Margutta. "It actually runs parallel to this thoroughfare going between the Spanish Steps and the Piazza del Popolo, but it's kind of hidden," he wrote in the post. "It's right off the path, but it's a beautiful street." With Via Margutta's history dating back thousands of years, it's easy to see why this picturesque neighborhood is loved by so many, especially art lovers. Legendary artists, including Pablo Picasso, have called Via Margutta home, making it a haven and inspiration for creatives.

Via Margutta's cobbled street, ivy-covered architecture, and many art galleries are a big draw for locals and tourists alike. Not to mention, stepping onto this quiet street feels worlds away from the hustle and bustle of Rome's busier attractions. Over the years, Via Margutta has become a chic, upscale area known for its art galleries, boutiques, and a few restaurants. However, it also has centuries of history behind it that are evidence of Rome's long-held reputation as one of the world's most important cultural hubs.

From its artistic roots to its modern-day charm, there's no wonder Flay loves this off-the-beaten-path artistic gem in the heart of Rome.