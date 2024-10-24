Rick Steves Recommends This Skinny, Underrated Paris Park Surrounded By Unique Shops
If you're planning the trip of a lifetime to Paris, one of the most famous and romantic cities in Europe, you probably have a lot of sightseeing spots to check off your bucket list. You're probably already working out the best time to visit the Eiffel Tower and tracking down the secret entrance to the Louvre — but according to travel expert, guidebook author, and world traveler Rick Steves, taking the time to visit some of the less well-known, more offbeat spots in iconic European cities can be the highlight of your vacation. On his website, Rick Steves' Europe, Steves suggested that Paris tourists who are looking to get off the beaten path should visit the beautiful Promenade Plantée.
More than 30 feet above the streets of Paris is a long, narrow park. This was once a utilitarian train rail, but today, it has been reclaimed by the city, with numerous shops, cafes, and galleries tucked into the underside of the structure, as a micro neighborhood known as Viaduc des Arts. High above the hustle and bustle of the city, locals and visitors alike enjoy the calm, quiet of this remarkably green, peaceful space in the most visited city on Earth. Those who have walked New York City's High Line will have déjà vu as they explore this Parisian walkway — but the Promenade Plantée actually came first, inspiring NYC's stroll through the sky.
How a train bridge became a popular park
On his website, Rick Steves refers to the Promenade Plantée as Europe's Skinniest Park. Whether or not it can really claim that title, there's no denying that this pretty elevated walkway is narrow. That's because in the past, it had a different, more utilitarian purpose. Before Paris had a robust metro system, this serene park walkway was a railway line for a steam train running over the city. Trains stopped running on this elevated track in the 1960s, and for about two decades, it went unused. Then, in the 1980s, this strip of disused infrastructure was given a new purpose: a planted path for the people of Paris.
At the time, the decision to build this vast garden on the walkway was controversial. However, after it opened in the early '90s, the people of Paris embraced the new public space, using it as a place to jog, bike, or simply walk around and admire the sights without the threat of passing cars. The history of this unique place can still be seen inside the artsy neighborhood shops built into the viaduct itself [pictured]. This space was once the train station, and many of the boutiques have maintained hints of its old use, like clocks announcing the departure times of trains that haven't traveled on the track above for decades.
Explore Promenade Plantée and see Paris from above
After a trip down into the bowels of Paris to the claustrophobic Paris Catacombs (which are worth waiting in line for), you can walk high above the streets and return to the land of the living by visiting the vibrant, lush gardens along the Promenade Plantée [pictured]. This three-mile route runs from the Place de La Bastille to the Bois de Vincennes, and all along the path, you'll be surrounded by greenery. There's no need to quickly walk it from start to finish to get the best experience, however. This park is designed for relaxing and taking your time, and there are plenty of places to sit and relax along the way. In the summertime, this unique park is open from 7 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. While it has reduced hours in the winter months, you still have hours to explore the park at your own pace.
From above, you can get a great view of Parisian architecture, including some more residential parts of the city. You may also want to take a few detours down the stairs to explore the shops and restaurants below, and see some new neighborhoods. As Rick Steves explained on his website: "The elevated park, which cuts through lots of modern condos, gives a fun peek into the workaday lives of Parisians today."