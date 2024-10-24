Rick Steves Recommends This Skinny, Underrated Paris Park Surrounded By Unique Shops

If you're planning the trip of a lifetime to Paris, one of the most famous and romantic cities in Europe, you probably have a lot of sightseeing spots to check off your bucket list. You're probably already working out the best time to visit the Eiffel Tower and tracking down the secret entrance to the Louvre — but according to travel expert, guidebook author, and world traveler Rick Steves, taking the time to visit some of the less well-known, more offbeat spots in iconic European cities can be the highlight of your vacation. On his website, Rick Steves' Europe, Steves suggested that Paris tourists who are looking to get off the beaten path should visit the beautiful Promenade Plantée.

More than 30 feet above the streets of Paris is a long, narrow park. This was once a utilitarian train rail, but today, it has been reclaimed by the city, with numerous shops, cafes, and galleries tucked into the underside of the structure, as a micro neighborhood known as Viaduc des Arts. High above the hustle and bustle of the city, locals and visitors alike enjoy the calm, quiet of this remarkably green, peaceful space in the most visited city on Earth. Those who have walked New York City's High Line will have déjà vu as they explore this Parisian walkway — but the Promenade Plantée actually came first, inspiring NYC's stroll through the sky.