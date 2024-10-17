5 Things Couples May Not Realize They Can Likely Get For Free On Their Honeymoon

After saying "I do," laughing and crying at your family's loving speeches, and squishing cake on your new life partner's forehead, the real fun begins. Whether you're basking in bliss at a romantic honeymoon resort or enjoying a rustic road trip through bed & breakfasts country-wide, you'll never be too far from businesses eager to help you celebrate your post-nuptial bliss. With the right attitude, you can run from your reception straight into the arms of freebies that make your vacation that much sweeter.

To get free stuff on your honeymoon, people around you need to know you are on your honeymoon. This starts in the planning stage and continues through your last dinner before you return to reality. Find ways to mention the fact that it is your honeymoon in as many interactions as you can, but don't be obnoxious about it. Just inform people of the special day and let the cards fall where they may. A great way to mention your honeymoon is in the notes section of any reservation you make. A simple "It's our honeymoon!" text during the reservation process can go a long way toward perks you wouldn't have expected to be on the table.

Getting free things and special treatment on your honeymoon is an art, not a science. There are no guarantees beyond the complimentary bubbly waiting in a honeymoon suite. Still, with some luck, planning, and a friendly smile, you'd be surprised to learn how many things you can get for free while celebrating your union.

