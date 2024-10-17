5 Things Couples May Not Realize They Can Likely Get For Free On Their Honeymoon
After saying "I do," laughing and crying at your family's loving speeches, and squishing cake on your new life partner's forehead, the real fun begins. Whether you're basking in bliss at a romantic honeymoon resort or enjoying a rustic road trip through bed & breakfasts country-wide, you'll never be too far from businesses eager to help you celebrate your post-nuptial bliss. With the right attitude, you can run from your reception straight into the arms of freebies that make your vacation that much sweeter.
To get free stuff on your honeymoon, people around you need to know you are on your honeymoon. This starts in the planning stage and continues through your last dinner before you return to reality. Find ways to mention the fact that it is your honeymoon in as many interactions as you can, but don't be obnoxious about it. Just inform people of the special day and let the cards fall where they may. A great way to mention your honeymoon is in the notes section of any reservation you make. A simple "It's our honeymoon!" text during the reservation process can go a long way toward perks you wouldn't have expected to be on the table.
Getting free things and special treatment on your honeymoon is an art, not a science. There are no guarantees beyond the complimentary bubbly waiting in a honeymoon suite. Still, with some luck, planning, and a friendly smile, you'd be surprised to learn how many things you can get for free while celebrating your union.
Breakfast in bed
The union between special days and breakfast in bed is almost as holy as the sanctimony of marriage. Nothing says this day is yours like starting it off by eating bacon in your sheets. Many resorts, hotels, and vacation operators will add a free breakfast in bed to your stay to help you enjoy the first day of your honeymoon in style. All you've got to do is ask.
The most famous breakfast-in-bed honeymoon provider is Sandals Resorts. Sandals has tons of adults-only all-inclusive resorts in the Caribbean, and they all cater well to a simple and super relaxing honeymoon. Sandals takes care of travel details, provides heaps of activities directly from the resort, and includes a free honeymoon package to sweeten up your stay if you book within 30 days of your wedding date. The biggest perk of that package is a decadent breakfast in bed on a morning of your choosing. It's a perfect perk for the first day of your honeymoon to rest up after all the chaos of wedding planning, or on the last day to soak up every moment, or any day in between — because there's never a wrong time for a free breakfast in bed.
While Sandals Resorts guarantees you breakfast in bed, more hotels might be more willing to accommodate this request than you think. Several other resort and hotel operators can incorporate a breakfast-in-bed plan into your honeymoon stay, so shop around and check with your travel planner or concierge to see what you can enjoy from the comfort of your pajamas.
Time
The most fabulous freebie you can receive is free time. Several resorts and all-inclusive destinations will encourage you to put off the end of your honeymoon phase for as long as possible with promotions that provide free nights tacked onto your booking. Once you know your budget and your desired destinations, shop around the resorts available and see if any are willing to give your marriage the greatest gift of all: extra time on vacation.
Look for a deal like the free night promotion offered by The Jade Mountain in St. Lucia. This promotion provides a fifth night free on selected dates as part of its all-inclusive Total Romance Package. It's an incredible opportunity, especially considering the multitude of activities this package includes. Your stay includes access to tours, watersports equipment rentals, yoga, and massages. A free extra day is the only way to squeeze it all in.
Search even further, and you might find honeymoon offers that get sweeter yearly. Some resorts, like the Hyatt Inclusive Collections, have a "Honeymoon Bliss" package that provides free anniversary nights. You can return and celebrate your special day each year, scoring up to two additional nights on your stay. Hyatt has also been known to promote a honeymoon offer that helps you load up on bonus points if you host your wedding or reception at one of their properties — redeemable for even more free nights. Just remember that these offers can vary depending on the season, so it never hurts to call the hotel to see if they have any free night deals (or are willing to throw one in just for you).
Free drinks
You might have had to foot the bill for an open bar at your wedding, so look for someone else to return the favor during your honeymoon. Alcoholic beverages go great with honeymoons, and any self-respecting resort or hotel that offers a package for honeymooners will make sure to provide bottle service. Chances are, if you speak to the concierge or customer service representative of your preferred accommodation, you can finagle your way into having a bottle waiting for you when you check-in.
Free drinks are the most likely perk you can score on your honeymoon. While you might be dreaming about an upgrade to first class or an invitation to an airport lounge for your honeymoon, the chances of that happening are slim to none. However, the chances of someone offering you a free drink somewhere along your honeymoon are much, much higher — especially if you're genuinely happy to be married. One flight attendant reported on Reddit that the best way to score a free honeymoon drink is to "be excited, be bubbly, and share that excitement with customer service people." Once you're at your final destination, the strategy remains the same. When making restaurant reservations and hotel bookings, if you tell them you're on your honeymoon the most likely reward you'll receive is a free glass of wine or minibar bottle.
Spa treatments
After all the hard work getting ready for your wedding and all the emotions swirling around the big day, newlyweds deserve some TLC. Honeymoon accommodations are eager to work out your knots and help you transition from your old life into your new one with couples massages or spa treatments. Spend a bit of extra time searching or getting on the phone with the concierge, and you'll likely find someone who will sweeten your deal with discounts at the day spa.
For instance, at the Zoëtry Marigot Bay St. Lucia, you can boost your booking to include a package that, amongst a whole host of romantic benefits, includes a free couples massage and an additional spa treatment of your choice. Other prominent resorts will likely offer something similar. Hotels within the Excellence Resorts collection have developed a reputation for providing a free massage if you prove that you are traveling there to celebrate your marriage. The same goes for Secrets Resorts honeymooners.
Regardless of where you're staying, if your chosen accommodation also has a spa or massage center, it's a good idea to let them know you're on your honeymoon. And if your honeymoon spot doesn't currently have a spa, consider switching your booking to one of the best accommodations in the world for a stress-free wellness vacation and speak to the concierge. If you go in genuinely curious about spa offerings and without expecting a free coupon, you might get lucky.
VIP treatment at Disneyland
If you've been considering spending your honeymoon at the happiest place on earth, consider this the final push you need to get your trip booked. At first, it might not seem like Disney parks provides much to honeymooners. While Disney Resorts and cruises have wedding and honeymoon packages, the parks themselves only give you simple pins that say "just married." While the pin itself doesn't have any benefits, the power of putting it on display can bring on the honeymoon freebies.
There have been enough first-hand reports from honeymooners for us to report that these pins can sometimes wield incredible power. A few visitors wrote on Reddit that these pins helped them skip a few lines, and one even reported scoring "TONS of free drinks." Another park visitor said they eventually had to remove their pin as they were getting stuffed from all the free cupcakes. Just remember that results may vary; nothing is promised when you put on this pin.
Official Disney Planners have stated that being on your honeymoon does not mean you get to skip the ride lines, so you can't go into this expecting a red carpet and free fountains of chocolate. At the very least, these pins will garnish plenty of well-wishes from other vacationers and Disney cast members. If you want to enjoy special attention during your trip, slap on the pins and see what the Disney Universe is willing to provide.