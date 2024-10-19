Experience Rome In A New And Unique Way With This Underrated Activity On The Water

To experience Rome is to walk along the cobblestone streets, see the Trevi Fountain, and slurp spaghetti in front of the Colosseum. Others strap on their helmets and hop on a Vespa to find their way around town. However, just when you thought these motorbikes were the main form of transportation (thanks to "The Lizzie McGuire Movie" and "Emily in Paris"), you'll find tourists using another method to soak in the sights of "The Eternal City" — by rafting on the water. Rome's famous rivers, the Tiber River and the Aniene River, provide a new experience for travelers wanting to see the historic area from a new perspective. The journey lasts about two hours, so if you're looking for things to do in Rome in one day, this easily can be added to your list.

Take a morning tour and enjoy the Roman sun, or take an afternoon ride and see the sunset behind St. Angelo's Castle. Depending on the river you paddle across, view monuments like the Dome of St. Peter or travel under the Nomentano Bridge. The company, Roma Rafting, also gets you involved in the Italian culture by feeding you pizza on the raft. According to the many five-star reviews on TripAdvisor, the meal at the end of the journey seems to be a highlight for most. Not only is it a unique way to roam Italy's capital, but it's also a way to immerse yourself in a significant part of the city's history.