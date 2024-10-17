Hidden In Portland's Shadow Is An Underrated Outdoor Haven On Maine's Scenic Coast

When planning a trip to Maine, many travelers build their itineraries around the main attractions, like the state's famous lobster rolls or the postcard-worthy Acadia National Park. Some travelers may even escape the bigger cities and head to the lesser-known Bangor for a budget-friendly trip. However, if you're seeking outdoor adventures without the crowds, consider taking a closer look at the underrated town of Cumberland. Situated 11 miles northeast of Portland, the quiet village is home to just 8,400 full-time residents, yet its pristine hiking trails and undisturbed coastline make it a serene way to spend your time in the Pine Tree State.

Advertisement

Since Cumberland is located so close to Portland, you can easily take a day trip from the city to stretch your legs and lace up your hiking boots. You can also visit iconic Maine attractions like the Portland Head Lighthouse. From exploring the beach to getting lost in its expansive woodlands, outdoor enthusiasts will thrive in and around Cumberland. It may not offer all the amenities of other destinations in the Northeast, but what it lacks in breweries and restaurants, it makes up for with acres of untamed wilderness.