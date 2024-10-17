Hidden In Portland's Shadow Is An Underrated Outdoor Haven On Maine's Scenic Coast
When planning a trip to Maine, many travelers build their itineraries around the main attractions, like the state's famous lobster rolls or the postcard-worthy Acadia National Park. Some travelers may even escape the bigger cities and head to the lesser-known Bangor for a budget-friendly trip. However, if you're seeking outdoor adventures without the crowds, consider taking a closer look at the underrated town of Cumberland. Situated 11 miles northeast of Portland, the quiet village is home to just 8,400 full-time residents, yet its pristine hiking trails and undisturbed coastline make it a serene way to spend your time in the Pine Tree State.
Since Cumberland is located so close to Portland, you can easily take a day trip from the city to stretch your legs and lace up your hiking boots. You can also visit iconic Maine attractions like the Portland Head Lighthouse. From exploring the beach to getting lost in its expansive woodlands, outdoor enthusiasts will thrive in and around Cumberland. It may not offer all the amenities of other destinations in the Northeast, but what it lacks in breweries and restaurants, it makes up for with acres of untamed wilderness.
Explore the rustic trails around Cumberland
Situated in the heart of Cumberland is Rines Forest — a sprawling 268-acre woodland filled with trails. Depending on the time of year, it's open to hiking, cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, fishing, and even snowmobiling. The Rines Forest Extended Loop is one of the most popular hikes in the area, which guides you to bubbling rivers, towering thickets of trees, and even a small waterfall. You likely won't see many other hikers on your visit, but the area is open seasonally for hunters.
If you prefer to spend your time near the water, you can head down to Broad Cove Reserve to walk along the Atlantic Ocean. The park is home to two walking trails, both of which are easy trails less than a mile long. You can also meander along the beach to explore its rock formations and dip your toes into the icy water. No fees or reservations are required to enter the park. However, a handful of parking spaces are reserved for locals, so keep these free for the residents who call this beautiful area home. Regardless of where you hike, be sure to practice Leave No Trace principles and properly dispose of trash and other waste.
Planning your trip to Cumberland
Getting to Cumberland is simple. It's located just 20 minutes north of Portland International Jetport, and you can choose to drive through the city or take a scenic route that passes by farmland and forests. As a small town, Cumberland doesn't have many hotels, but there are plenty of options in Portland. For something memorable, take a look at the Chebeague Island Inn. You'll need to take a ferry to get there, but you'll find a convenient parking lot in Cumberland that lets you take a shuttle directly to the ferry. You are free to explore the island, which features sandy beaches, a recreation center, a golf course, and other luxurious amenities. Rates vary by room type and time of year.
There's no wrong time to visit Cumberland, as the region is filled with activities for all four seasons. If you love cross-country skiing, consider braving the cold weather to enjoy its miles of powdery trails, and you'll also find an ice rink in town. While you won't be able to sunbathe, there's something incredibly peaceful about the Atlantic Ocean after a blizzard. The Cumberland County Fairgrounds hosts the Maine Celebration of Lights during the holidays and has events running throughout the year. In the summer, you can soak up the sun on Cumberland's coastline or enjoy its many hiking and biking paths. For even more adventures, you can drive two hours north to Camden, an under-the-radar gem on Maine's coast.