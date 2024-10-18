One Of Italy's Most Popular Cities Is Known For Mouth-Watering Free Bar Food
Nothing ends a day quite like a happy hour. You might think that half-price drinks at your local bar are nothing more than a quick cash grab, but they are actually a time-honored tradition that goes back hundreds of years. What many people call happy hour, the Italians call an "aperitivo," and it has a major scene in one of Italy's most underrated cities: Milan. Yes, the northern Italian city is known not just for fashion — but also for food. While you can get an aperitivo practically anywhere in the country, Milan does aperitivo one better because you can actually find an impressive amount of food — depending on where you go — for "free."
If you're looking to eat well in Italy on a budget, you can't do much better than Milan. Of course, the "free" part of aperitivo is relative since the food is served complementary with the purchase of a drink. The custom is generally practiced around the time most Italians get off work in the early evening, just before dinner. The whole point of an aperitivo is to prime your appetite for an actual dinner and to relax after a long day. The custom has roots in the 19th century, around the time the popular Italian bitter, Campari, was invented. From there, light cocktails like the popular Aperol Spritz and Milano Torino became en vogue, and bars started serving small snacks and bites to accompany pre-dinner drinks. This tradition is a major part of the culture, especially in northern and central Italy.
What's usually included in aperitivo (and where to go)
Depending on where you go, you can get a very different aperitivo experience. When it comes to drinks, the Milano Torino (a combination of Campari and Vermouth) is perhaps the most traditional drink, followed by other simple cocktails like Aperol and soda, as well as a Negroni or prosecco. But you can drink anything that suits your fancy. At some places, the food served with your aperitivo can be anything from potato chips or a plate of olives to a full cheese and charcuterie board. Some places might even give you free pizza, focaccia, or smaller portions of pasta, so depending on where you go, it's possibly just have an aperitivo and skip dinner, although that's not really the point of the meal.
You can pick and choose from Milan's many eateries depending on your vibe, but there are a few places that frequently rank amongst the best bars for aperitivo. Bar Basso is incredibly popular since it's credited as the increasingly trendy Negroni Sbagliato (a combo of Campari, vermouth, and prosecco), but the food that comes with aperitivo is usually just a small snack like chips and olives. Mag Cafè, near the bustling Naviglio Grande canal, has been known to offer a classic charcuterie. At N'Ombra de Vin is perfect for wine lovers especially, and past visitors have said that you can get a pizza with your bottle of vino as well. But it's important to note that menus in Italy can change quite often, especially depending on the season, so you can try to contact the bar or just try your luck.