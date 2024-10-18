One Of Italy's Most Popular Cities Is Known For Mouth-Watering Free Bar Food

Nothing ends a day quite like a happy hour. You might think that half-price drinks at your local bar are nothing more than a quick cash grab, but they are actually a time-honored tradition that goes back hundreds of years. What many people call happy hour, the Italians call an "aperitivo," and it has a major scene in one of Italy's most underrated cities: Milan. Yes, the northern Italian city is known not just for fashion — but also for food. While you can get an aperitivo practically anywhere in the country, Milan does aperitivo one better because you can actually find an impressive amount of food — depending on where you go — for "free."

Advertisement

If you're looking to eat well in Italy on a budget, you can't do much better than Milan. Of course, the "free" part of aperitivo is relative since the food is served complementary with the purchase of a drink. The custom is generally practiced around the time most Italians get off work in the early evening, just before dinner. The whole point of an aperitivo is to prime your appetite for an actual dinner and to relax after a long day. The custom has roots in the 19th century, around the time the popular Italian bitter, Campari, was invented. From there, light cocktails like the popular Aperol Spritz and Milano Torino became en vogue, and bars started serving small snacks and bites to accompany pre-dinner drinks. This tradition is a major part of the culture, especially in northern and central Italy.

Advertisement