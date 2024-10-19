The Southern Alps Of France Are Home To A Historic City Known For Its Preserved Roman Ruins

"What's in a name?" asks Juliet in one of the most famous Shakespeare soliloquies. In Vaison-la-Romaine, a town of approximately 8,000 people about 80 miles north of France's oldest and second-largest city, it's quite a lot — in fact, 2,000 years of history. The first part, Vaison, links back to its ancient origins as capital of the Gallic tribe of the Vocontii, who named it Vasio, after their goddess of springs. Over the subsequent centuries, that morphed with local dialect into Vaison, which it was called until the 1920s. At that time, archaeological excavations unearthed spectacular remains of its Roman past, which inspired the town to tack on "la Romaine" in recognition. The gambit worked, winning it a measure of fame that tourists still love today, including travel icon Rick Steves, who includes it on his Provence & French Riviera Itinerary.

Advertisement

Today, this history is splayed across two banks of the Ouvèze, the river that threads the village center and divides it into the upper town and the lower town. Thanks to its elevation, the first brings the best views and an evocative medieval atmosphere, especially thanks to the 12th-century castle at the peak. However, the lower town, which is much larger, is where most of the modern action occurs, including nearly all the restaurants, bars, markets, shops, as well as the cinema and theater. It is also where the Roman ruins are.