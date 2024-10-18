Gourmet Delights And Scenic Vineyard Views Make This Italian Town A Foodie's Dream
Certain places in the world can truly be considered a food lover's paradise, and Italy is definitely one of them. While you shouldn't expect a quick dinner during your trip, you're almost guaranteed a good Italian meal in the major cities. However, you can also run into some tourist traps that don't truly do Italian cuisine justice. Dedicated foodies should skip the crowds in Rome, Venice, and Florence and head to other regions in Italy that can give you a one-of-a-kind dining experience. In Emilia Romagna, the medieval town of Brisighella is a must-go for gourmands and anyone who loves gorgeous mountain vistas.
Brisighella is located about 53 miles from Florence and is closer to smaller cities like Ravenna, 25 miles away, and Faenza, only 7.5 miles away. Since Brisighella is an old and fairly small town, visitors might want to stay in one of the larger cities nearby and drive to it for the day. The town itself is very walkable and offers views of the mountains, surrounding vineyards, and historic castles and buildings, including La Rocca dei Veneziani, a medieval Venetian fortress from the 14th century. The clock tower provides a fantastic view of the town, and the iconic church sanctuary dates back to the 1700s. The mountainous region of Emilia Romagna is also a great spot to visit in the autumn, as it is one of the best places to view fall foliage in the Italian countryside.
Brisighella is best known for its olive oil
While there are lots of amazing shops and historical points of interest in Brisighella, the town is most known for its iconic and delicious food, especially its olive oil. Brisighella is recognized for its long legacy of producing its signature olive oil; the Nostrana di Brisighella (a type of olive) is described as a little intense and spicy and often has a deep green and gold color. The olive oil is so important to the region that it has received a Protected Designation of Origin (PDO) status to prevent anyone from selling "fake" oil, claiming it is from Brisighella.
The town also holds an Olive and Oil Festival on the last Sunday of November. The festival allows visitors to sample the famous olives and learn about how the fruit is harvested and pressed into the sought-after oil. Even if you miss the festival, you can visit the open-air museum, Museo all'aperto dell'olio di Brisighella, where you can see some of the 90,000 olive trees that produce the oil. Of course, if you're looking to get some unique souvenirs, a few bottles of this olive oil are perfect to bring home.
Food and wine festivals throughout the year
It's not just olive oil that gets a lot of love in Brisighella. There is practically a different food festival every month (except for the winter months when it is too cold in the region). In the spring, you can enjoy festivals dedicated to cured meats, truffles, fresh fruits, and vegetables. The artichoke festival is dedicated specifically to the Moretto artichoke, which grows locally. In the summer, visitors can also attend food events dedicated to wild boar (a popular protein in the local cuisine) as well as the medieval festival. The fall is usually when the town hosts festivals dedicated to pork and polenta.
Of course, what is a good meal without a little Italian wine? The surrounding wineries offer tours and tastings, including the popular Podere La Berta, which has over 54 acres of vineyards producing both red and white wines. Red wine is particularly associated with Emilia Romagna since the climate is a little cooler than places to the south. It also pairs well with the region's signature hearty dishes like wild boar pasta and beef stew. Sipping on some rich red wine while looking out at the rolling hills certainly sounds like a dream come true for foodie travelers.