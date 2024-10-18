Gourmet Delights And Scenic Vineyard Views Make This Italian Town A Foodie's Dream

Certain places in the world can truly be considered a food lover's paradise, and Italy is definitely one of them. While you shouldn't expect a quick dinner during your trip, you're almost guaranteed a good Italian meal in the major cities. However, you can also run into some tourist traps that don't truly do Italian cuisine justice. Dedicated foodies should skip the crowds in Rome, Venice, and Florence and head to other regions in Italy that can give you a one-of-a-kind dining experience. In Emilia Romagna, the medieval town of Brisighella is a must-go for gourmands and anyone who loves gorgeous mountain vistas.

Advertisement

Brisighella is located about 53 miles from Florence and is closer to smaller cities like Ravenna, 25 miles away, and Faenza, only 7.5 miles away. Since Brisighella is an old and fairly small town, visitors might want to stay in one of the larger cities nearby and drive to it for the day. The town itself is very walkable and offers views of the mountains, surrounding vineyards, and historic castles and buildings, including La Rocca dei Veneziani, a medieval Venetian fortress from the 14th century. The clock tower provides a fantastic view of the town, and the iconic church sanctuary dates back to the 1700s. The mountainous region of Emilia Romagna is also a great spot to visit in the autumn, as it is one of the best places to view fall foliage in the Italian countryside.

Advertisement