Capture Lighthouse Views And Tranquil Sandy Bliss On A Remote Lake Michigan Island

For many, sandy beaches and lighthouses conjure images of the East Coast, Florida, or maybe even faraway lands. But northerners know that they've got some of the most beautiful waterfront real estate around, especially right on the shores of Lake Michigan. With stunning and remote paradises like Bois Blanc Island dotted around the state, Michigan is full of surprises. A chain of pristine island gems stretches south from the Straits of Mackinac, ending at tranquil and blissful South Manitou Island.

Advertisement

South Manitou and its sister island to the north are part of the Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore. It's a relaxing spot only accessible by boat and has no facilities once you get there — no restaurants or hotels, nor any other conveniences or distractions. What you will find on South Mantiou are miles of beautiful beaches, hiking trails with historic buildings, shipwrecks to explore, and a cedar forest with huge trees over 500 years old.

South Manitou is about 16 miles west of Leland. It has a little over 8-square-miles of land but offers plenty of space for visitors to spread out. Camping is permitted on the island, and with so much to explore, staying for a few nights really is the best way to see it all. It's also a great way to appreciate this dark-sky national park, a great spot for stargazing.

Advertisement