'Adventure Meets Artistic Flair' In This Under-The-Radar Quaint Colorado Mountain Town
Colorado is an unparalleled natural paradise, attracting more than 93 million visitors in 2023. Whether you're seeking front-row views of the Rockies or an upscale retreat to the priciest vacation destination in America, adventures abound in the Centennial State. Many of its best spots are no longer secret, now overrun with tourists during peak season — but Salida is still an under-the-radar gem that's ideal for a relaxing getaway.
Salida is a quaint town with a population of less than 6,000 residents. Hugging the Arkansas River nearly 150 miles southwest of Denver, Salida is centrally located for all sorts of activities. Not only will you find an abundance of 14,000-foot peaks on the horizon, but downtown is an artistic haven filled with local galleries and boutiques. The Arkansas River is easy to reach, too, so you can relax with your toes in the cool Rocky Mountain waters or pick up a whitewater raft to get your adrenaline flowing. No matter your preferences, Salida offers visitors a low-key place to explore the Sawatch Range and everything the unique landscape offers.
Get lost in the Rockies with Salida's many hiking trails
While Salida might not have the national recognition of other Colorado towns, it's incredibly well-known to locals. The location has been a must-see destination for outdoor enthusiasts for years, as it's the perfect spot to gear up before climbing a fourteener (that is, a mountain with an elevation of over 14,000 feet). The list of nearby peaks is almost too long to list, but iconic hikes within an hour include Mount Harvard, Mount Yale, and Mount Antero. All three are strenuous journeys that launch you into the heart of the Rockies — making them wildly popular with experienced hikers.
If you're not excited about waking up at the crack of dawn to start on a journey in hopes of summitting a mountain, the Salida River Trail is an alternate way to satiate your outdoorsy spirit. The 3.8-mile path begins downtown and follows the Arkansas River as it meanders through the landscape before looping you around a nearby reservoir. Unlike the challenging fourteeners, this trail has an elevation gain of just 91 feet.
Don't mind a bit of a drive and want to experience a one-of-a-kind landscape? Take the 1.5-hour trip south to the Great Sand Dunes National Park, where you'll witness the tallest dunes in North America as they roll into the Rockies. You'll even discover another fourteener here in the form of Blanca Peak.
Downtown Salida is brimming with local art galleries
Salida isn't a one-trick pony, as it has much more to offer than just hiking and awe-inspiring mountains. In fact, its downtown has been recognized as a certified Creative District for its significant economic contribution to Colorado's economy. The reason for this is apparent as you stroll through the city. You can't go a few steps without stumbling upon a local art gallery. Much like the underrated Minnesota town of Grand Marias that's perched on scenic Lake Superior, Salida's landscape is a big source of inspiration for creative endeavors.
A dizzying number of creators are included in the Salida Creative District, covering everything from jewelry and mosaics to pottery and photography. The Maverick Potter is one of the best galleries in town, serving not just as a place to view a pottery collection, but also as a place to learn. Courses are available for all skill levels, and you can nab a two-hour private lesson for $125.
The Bork & Watkins Gallery is just down the road from The Maverick Potter, and it features paintings from Carl Bork and Karen Watkins. The husband-and-wife duo have been running the shop since 2010, and it's a nice spot to find an assortment of landscape, surreal, and contemporary whimsical styles. Painting workshops are offered, though space is limited — if you're hoping to enjoy a lesson while in town, you'll want to sign up well in advance.