'Adventure Meets Artistic Flair' In This Under-The-Radar Quaint Colorado Mountain Town

While Salida might not have the national recognition of other Colorado towns, it's incredibly well-known to locals. The location has been a must-see destination for outdoor enthusiasts for years, as it's the perfect spot to gear up before climbing a fourteener (that is, a mountain with an elevation of over 14,000 feet). The list of nearby peaks is almost too long to list, but iconic hikes within an hour include Mount Harvard, Mount Yale, and Mount Antero. All three are strenuous journeys that launch you into the heart of the Rockies — making them wildly popular with experienced hikers.

If you're not excited about waking up at the crack of dawn to start on a journey in hopes of summitting a mountain, the Salida River Trail is an alternate way to satiate your outdoorsy spirit. The 3.8-mile path begins downtown and follows the Arkansas River as it meanders through the landscape before looping you around a nearby reservoir. Unlike the challenging fourteeners, this trail has an elevation gain of just 91 feet.

Don't mind a bit of a drive and want to experience a one-of-a-kind landscape? Take the 1.5-hour trip south to the Great Sand Dunes National Park, where you'll witness the tallest dunes in North America as they roll into the Rockies. You'll even discover another fourteener here in the form of Blanca Peak.

