Lake Como's Most Beautiful Villas For Art And Garden Lovers, According To Rick Steves

Lake Como, with its jaw-dropping views, serene waters, and storybook towns, has captivated travelers for centuries. Rick Steves, a seasoned expert on European getaways, is no stranger to the allure of this Northern Italian gem. According to Steves, Lake Como offers the perfect mix of stunning landscapes, accessible sightseeing, one of Steves' favorite hideaway beaches, and a touch of old-world elegance. But for those with a passion for art and gardens, two villas stand out as must-sees: Villa Carlotta and Villa del Balbianello.

Though it's just an hour from Milan, Lake Como feels like a world away. Its shores are lined with historic estates, each more enchanting than the last. Villa Carlotta and Villa del Balbianello, both situated on the western shore, represent the best of Lake Como's rich architectural and horticultural heritage. As Steves notes, "On Lake Como, villas face the lake with front doors that welcome visitors arriving by boat." This region isn't just about luxury; it's about experiencing life at a slower, more indulgent pace, where art and nature merge seamlessly. Whether you're visiting for a day or staying longer, these villas are key stops on any itinerary.