Lake Como's Most Beautiful Villas For Art And Garden Lovers, According To Rick Steves
Lake Como, with its jaw-dropping views, serene waters, and storybook towns, has captivated travelers for centuries. Rick Steves, a seasoned expert on European getaways, is no stranger to the allure of this Northern Italian gem. According to Steves, Lake Como offers the perfect mix of stunning landscapes, accessible sightseeing, one of Steves' favorite hideaway beaches, and a touch of old-world elegance. But for those with a passion for art and gardens, two villas stand out as must-sees: Villa Carlotta and Villa del Balbianello.
Though it's just an hour from Milan, Lake Como feels like a world away. Its shores are lined with historic estates, each more enchanting than the last. Villa Carlotta and Villa del Balbianello, both situated on the western shore, represent the best of Lake Como's rich architectural and horticultural heritage. As Steves notes, "On Lake Como, villas face the lake with front doors that welcome visitors arriving by boat." This region isn't just about luxury; it's about experiencing life at a slower, more indulgent pace, where art and nature merge seamlessly. Whether you're visiting for a day or staying longer, these villas are key stops on any itinerary.
Villa Carlotta: a garden lover's dream
Tucked into the lakeside town of Tremezzo, Villa Carlotta is home to one of the most spectacular botanical gardens in Italy, spanning over 17 lush acres. Known for its vibrant display of azaleas and rhododendrons, the estate becomes a kaleidoscope of color during spring, making it a must-visit for garden enthusiasts. Rick Steves recommends Villa Carlotta as the ultimate stop for garden lovers, particularly in the spring when the flowers are at their peak.
The garden transports visitors into a magical world filled with citrus tunnels adorned with exotic fruits like Buddha's hand citrons, sour oranges, mandarins, lemons, and grapefruits. Every corner brims with life, and rose vines climb the villa's walls, adding to the estate's romantic charm. One of the garden's most unique features is its tranquil fern valley, which showcases rare fern species imported all the way from Australia, further enhancing the villa's reputation as a horticultural wonderland.
Beyond the gardens, Villa Carlotta also has an interior worth exploring. The 17th-century villa houses a prestigious collection of sculptures and paintings, including works by Neoclassical artists like Antonio Canova. According to Steves, walking through the estate feels like "a calm retreat," offering both visual beauty and a peaceful atmosphere. The lush gardens and art-filled rooms create a serene escape that's perfect for art and nature enthusiasts alike.
Villa del Balbianello: a cinematic escape
Perched dramatically on a forested peninsula near the village of Lenno, Villa del Balbianello is arguably Lake Como's most iconic villa. It's no wonder this estate has been a favorite filming location for Hollywood, featuring in blockbuster hits like "Casino Royale" and "Star Wars: Episode II." For Rick Steves, however, the real allure of Villa del Balbianello is its dreamy garden and breathtaking views of the lake.
Steves calls Villa del Balbianello "the dreamiest estate on Lake Como," and a walk through its terraced gardens makes it easy to see why. The villa's design is a perfect blend of architecture and nature, with ivy-draped arches, tall cypress trees, and perfectly manicured lawns cascading toward the water. The villa offers panoramic views that leave visitors speechless, making it one of the most picture-perfect spots in all of Italy.
Whether you're an art enthusiast, a nature lover, or simply someone who appreciates stunning views, Lake Como's Villa Carlotta and Villa del Balbianello should top your travel list. As Steves explains, these villas represent the essence of Lake Como through their "blend of accessibility, scenery, and aristocratic charm." With their lush gardens, historic architecture, and unforgettable vistas, these estates offer an experience that lingers long after you've left the lake's shore. When it comes to Lake Como, these two villas are the perfect escape for anyone looking to bask in the region's timeless beauty.