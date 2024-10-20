Discover Beaches, Lighthouses, And Scottish Culture At A Little Canadian Town On Lake Huron

A town outside of Scotland that has its own tartan is serious about its Scottish heritage. That describes the small (population 12,268) and picturesque town of Kincardine in Ontario, Canada, which celebrates its ties to the land of kilts and bagpipes throughout the year, but most notably in summer.

Situated on beautiful blue Lake Huron, the world's fourth-largest lake, Kincardine is about three hours west of Toronto and offers a range of recreational options, including swimming, fishing, boat rides, and even surfing. Although Kincardine is on a lake and not the ocean, it's one of the top places in Canada to hang ten (there's another town known for beaches and surfing in western Canada), with surf shops ready to outfit those without their own gear. Station Beach's shallow water, boardwalk, good surfing conditions, and accommodations for people with mobility restrictions make it a popular gathering place.

Much like Grand Haven on Lake Michigan, another popular Great Lakes destination, Kincardine is also known for beaches, lighthouses, and a boardwalk. The town has trails for walking and mountain biking, golf courses, gardens, and a lively downtown area with shops, restaurants, and cultural attractions that keep visitors busy. Kids love the mini-golf and go-karts at Funland, and there's rarely a visitor who doesn't photograph the town's 1881 lighthouse surrounded by sailboats in the marina.

