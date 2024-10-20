Discover Beaches, Lighthouses, And Scottish Culture At A Little Canadian Town On Lake Huron
A town outside of Scotland that has its own tartan is serious about its Scottish heritage. That describes the small (population 12,268) and picturesque town of Kincardine in Ontario, Canada, which celebrates its ties to the land of kilts and bagpipes throughout the year, but most notably in summer.
Situated on beautiful blue Lake Huron, the world's fourth-largest lake, Kincardine is about three hours west of Toronto and offers a range of recreational options, including swimming, fishing, boat rides, and even surfing. Although Kincardine is on a lake and not the ocean, it's one of the top places in Canada to hang ten (there's another town known for beaches and surfing in western Canada), with surf shops ready to outfit those without their own gear. Station Beach's shallow water, boardwalk, good surfing conditions, and accommodations for people with mobility restrictions make it a popular gathering place.
Much like Grand Haven on Lake Michigan, another popular Great Lakes destination, Kincardine is also known for beaches, lighthouses, and a boardwalk. The town has trails for walking and mountain biking, golf courses, gardens, and a lively downtown area with shops, restaurants, and cultural attractions that keep visitors busy. Kids love the mini-golf and go-karts at Funland, and there's rarely a visitor who doesn't photograph the town's 1881 lighthouse surrounded by sailboats in the marina.
Scottish cultural celebrations
In addition to its tartan, Kincardine also has its own bagpipe band, and the members don't need a special occasion to play. Every Saturday night in the summer, the Kincardine Scottish Pipe Band parades down Queen Street at 8 p.m. to the delight of both visitors and residents. It's one of the oldest pipe bands in the region, established in 1908.
The echoing strains of the bagpipes fill the air at the waterfront every evening except Saturdays in July and August in tribute to the Phantom Piper. Crowds gather near the lighthouse before sunset as a lone piper marks the setting sun. This tradition pays homage to the legend of early Kincardine settler Donald Sinclair, who was approaching the town with his family by sea in a storm and had difficulty finding land. Sinclair started playing his pipes, and an unknown piper on shore responded, guiding the Sinclairs safely to land. The Saturday before Labour Day, pipe bands from all over come together in Kincardine for the Gathering of the Bands. There's food, drink, family-friendly activities, and, of course, lots of music and a parade.
People also come from far and wide to participate in or watch the Kincardine Scottish Festival & Highland Games every July. Over the course of three days, athletes compete in traditional events like the caber toss, dancers impress audiences, 30-pipe bands play for the crowds, and attendees can sample haggis and whisky while connecting with clan representatives.
More reasons to visit Kincardine
For a small town, Kincardine certainly has a lot going on. Classic car owners and admirers gather on Queen Street for Cruise Nights in the summer when hot rods, fin-tailed beauties, and automotive treasures of all kinds are parked for people to admire. Live music, prizes, and food vendors add to the festive atmosphere. Kincardine celebrates the weekend surrounding Canada Day, around July 1 every year, with a parade, music, activities for children, and fireworks over the lake. Dress in red and white and come hungry! Music lovers gather at the waterfront every July for the Lighthouse Blues Festival, and foodies won't want to miss September's Harvest Dinner, which showcases local and regional cuisine in a communal five-course dinner.
Downtown businesses join in Halloween celebrations during the annual Spooktacular with trick-or-treating and haunted attractions. Costumes are encouraged for both kids and adults. And don't forget the most wonderful time of the year: Hometown Christmas celebrations are straight out of a Hallmark movie with horse-drawn carriage rides, hot chocolate, caroling, and appearances by Santa and Mrs. Claus.
Kincardine is hard to beat for small-town fun and hospitality. You've got to love a family-friendly destination with a marketing tagline, "Where pants are always optional" –- referencing, of course, that all are welcome to wear kilts.
Interested in exploring a beachfront village in Scotland itself? Learn about the East Neuk area north of Edinburgh, where you can experience beaches, villages, and the world's best fish and chips.