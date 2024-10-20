Experience A Bali-Inspired Jungle Paradise At This Unique Adults-Only Hotel In Denmark
Denmark offers a variety of unforgettable experiences, and as one of the safest countries in the world, it's a top travel destination for both adventurers and relaxation seekers alike. Among its treasures is a hidden five-star gem: Manon Les Suites, a luxurious hotel that infuses a touch of Bali into the heart of Copenhagen. Despite its French-sounding name, this Danish hotel takes inspiration from the serene, tropical aesthetics of Balinese culture. Though it is situated in the middle of the city, Manon Les Suites is a lush, jungle-themed retreat that instantly transports you into a tranquil paradise. With its adults-only policy (applying to ages 15 and up) and pet-friendly amenities, the hotel's 87 lavish suites provide the perfect atmosphere for an indulgent and peaceful escape.
Located in the lively Vesterbro neighborhood of Copenhagen, this hotel provides an ideal base for exploring the city. Established in 2017 by Guldsmeden Hotels, this property is committed to sustainability, ensuring you have an eco-conscious stay in Copenhagen without compromising luxury. Its prime location offers easy access to Copenhagen's rich historical sites and modern attractions, allowing guests to immerse themselves in the city's culture and return to a serene oasis at the end of the day.
What Manon Les Suites has to offer
Manon Les Suites is famous for its breathtaking indoor jungle pool, an oasis surrounded by lush greenery that creates an immersive tropical experience right in the heart of Copenhagen. Guests can relax in the hotel's luxurious spa, which offers a traditional sauna, an aromatic steam bath infused with essential oils, and the option to enjoy a massage or a refreshing cold-water bucket bath. For those seeking a workout, the 24-hour gym is fully equipped to help maintain your fitness routine while traveling.
On the rooftop, you'll find a vibrant lounge perfect for sipping cocktails while enjoying live music and panoramic views of the city. For a memorable dining experience, the rooftop restaurant, Chapung, serves up fresh and locally sourced Asian fusion dishes. These culinary creations are expertly crafted by head chef Nan Kanokwan Kortaisong, who honed her skills in Michelin-starred kitchens like Kiin Kiin, Lalala, and Nimb. Her innovative approach to both flavor and presentation makes dining at Chapung as unforgettable as the stunning surroundings of the hotel itself.
The rooms at Manon Les Suites spacious and inviting, with modern Balinese touches and a kitchenette. The hotel also offers an organic breakfast buffet, which can be included depending on the package chosen. Manon Les Suites also knows how to throw a great party. On the first Friday of every month, the hotel hosts a lively poolside happy hour with music. During the warmer months, hotel staff elevate the party vibe with rooftop events every Saturday, featuring a live DJ and a selection of cocktails, wine, and beer, welcoming both guests and visitors.
What to do around Manon Les Suites
From nightlife options to nearby relaxation spots, there's plenty to do in the vicinity of Manon Les Suites. Just a short walk from Manon Les Suites, you'll find the beautiful artificial Copenhagen Lakes, ideal for a relaxing stroll or cycle. The nearby Ørstedsparken is another scenic spot for unwinding. For those who enjoy a bit more urban exploration, Copenhagen Central Station is only a little over half a mile away, offering easy access to the city's top landmarks, or you can take the bus or rent a bike. Iconic attractions like the National Gallery of Denmark, the Royal Danish Theatre, and the Royal Danish Opera House are all within close reach, surrounded by trendy bars, shops, and restaurants in this dynamic neighborhood.
For food and nightlife, the bustling Nansensgade district is home to some of the city's best bars. The popular Torvehallerne food market is also nearby, offering a vibrant selection of local and international cuisines. And don't miss out on visiting the Nørrebro neighborhood, known for its eclectic mix of shops, cafes, and galleries. For a more adventurous outing, the famous Tivoli Gardens amusement park, one of Europe's highest-rated theme parks, is within walking distance, as well as the Forum concert hall.
Whether you're looking to explore Copenhagen's vibrant urban life or simply seeking a peaceful retreat, Manon Les Suites offers the best of both worlds. Its Bali-inspired design, eco-friendly ethos, and luxurious amenities make it a standout destination for travelers seeking something unique. With its prime location, you're never far from the city's iconic attractions, trendy neighborhoods, and serene nature spots. This adults-only jungle paradise in the heart of Denmark is an unforgettable getaway waiting to be experienced.