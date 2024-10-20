Experience A Bali-Inspired Jungle Paradise At This Unique Adults-Only Hotel In Denmark

Manon Les Suites is famous for its breathtaking indoor jungle pool, an oasis surrounded by lush greenery that creates an immersive tropical experience right in the heart of Copenhagen. Guests can relax in the hotel's luxurious spa, which offers a traditional sauna, an aromatic steam bath infused with essential oils, and the option to enjoy a massage or a refreshing cold-water bucket bath. For those seeking a workout, the 24-hour gym is fully equipped to help maintain your fitness routine while traveling.

Advertisement

On the rooftop, you'll find a vibrant lounge perfect for sipping cocktails while enjoying live music and panoramic views of the city. For a memorable dining experience, the rooftop restaurant, Chapung, serves up fresh and locally sourced Asian fusion dishes. These culinary creations are expertly crafted by head chef Nan Kanokwan Kortaisong, who honed her skills in Michelin-starred kitchens like Kiin Kiin, Lalala, and Nimb. Her innovative approach to both flavor and presentation makes dining at Chapung as unforgettable as the stunning surroundings of the hotel itself.

The rooms at Manon Les Suites spacious and inviting, with modern Balinese touches and a kitchenette. The hotel also offers an organic breakfast buffet, which can be included depending on the package chosen. Manon Les Suites also knows how to throw a great party. On the first Friday of every month, the hotel hosts a lively poolside happy hour with music. During the warmer months, hotel staff elevate the party vibe with rooftop events every Saturday, featuring a live DJ and a selection of cocktails, wine, and beer, welcoming both guests and visitors.

Advertisement