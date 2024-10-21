One Of The Best-Preserved And Most Photographed Ghost Towns Is A Historic Nevada Beauty

Founded as a mining town in 1905, Rhyolite used to be a bustling community complete with 50 saloons, 16 restaurants, a red-light district, and over 5,000 residents. The town saw its first signs of decline after the 1906 San Francisco earthquake, and by 1910, most of its businesses and mines had closed.

Today, only the ghostly remnants of its once-vibrant buildings still hang on — some are more intact than others. Take a stroll down the quiet, dusty streets, and you'll see a weathered general store, ruins of the old jail, and a roofless schoolhouse. Meanwhile, the Rhyolite train station looks as if a train could whistle through at any moment. You'll even find a derailed Union Station caboose hiding behind it.

One of the most photographed landmarks is the Cook Bank building, a crumbling yet majestic edifice towering over the abandoned town. Another unique building you'll encounter is the Tom Kelly Bottle House. Built in 1906, it was constructed from over 50,000 glass bottles and a simple wood trim. In 1924, Paramount Pictures restored parts of its exterior for the films "Wanderers in the Wasteland" and "The Air Mail," subsequently making it the town's best-preserved building.

