Find The Most Unique View Of Rome's Iconic St. Peter's Basilica At An Underrated Hilly Destination
There are certain places in the world that you could visit dozens of times over the years and still not see every sight there is to see. One of those places is Rome. The Eternal City is home to several remarkable landmarks, which is why it's probably one of the best places in Italy to start a vacation. But besides the Colosseum, the Roman Forum, and any number of famous churches you must see while in Rome, you can also find some hidden locations that will give you the most unique view of the city. One of those places is an underrated, unassuming spot on the Aventine Hill known as the Aventine Keyhole.
Yes, it's literally a tiny keyhole that happens to have a spectacular view. It's located on a green door outside the Villa Magistrale, which today is owned by the Priory of the Knights of Malta and was once owned by the Knights Templar. When you look into the hole, you can see a perfectly centered view of the famous St. Peter's Basilica. It's unknown whether the door (and keyhole) was designed that way or if it was just a coincidence, but it's a unique experience nonetheless. The view is free, but you might have to wait your turn since it's well-known to tourists. Moreover, because of its current owners, the site is actually set on Maltese soil, so you're technically standing in Malta while peering into Italy with a view of the Vatican City (which is also its own country). That means you're basically in two countries at once with a view of a third.
The Aventine Hill is also home to a famous basilica and gorgeous gardens
The Aventine Hill is certainly a quick stop for people even if they only have one day to experience Rome. You can take a small peek into the keyhole, take a picture, and head off to a delicious meal or your next adventure elsewhere. However, don't be in such a hurry to leave because Aventine Hill also has some other points of interest, including the famous Basilica of Saint Sabina all'Aventino, one of the few remaining Roman Empire-era churches in the city. The church was founded in the year 425 (about 50 years before the fall of Rome). Because it's an ancient basilica that has been restored and altered many times over the centuries, the only feature left from the fifth century is mosaic decoration found at the tops of the columns lining the church's interior.
Next to the basilica is the beautiful orange garden (Giardino degli Aranci), which is part of the greater Savello Park and dates back to the 10th century. Here, you'll find fragrant orange trees and gorgeous views of the legendary Tiber River that winds through Rome. The area is also a very romantic spot for couples because you can head over to the nearby Rose Garden, where you'll get a fantastic view of Palatine Hill. This rose garden is home to over 1,100 rose varieties in different colors from all corners of the world. The Aventine Hill is quite possibly the best place to slow down in Rome, where you can literally stop and smell the roses during your trip.