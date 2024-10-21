Find The Most Unique View Of Rome's Iconic St. Peter's Basilica At An Underrated Hilly Destination

There are certain places in the world that you could visit dozens of times over the years and still not see every sight there is to see. One of those places is Rome. The Eternal City is home to several remarkable landmarks, which is why it's probably one of the best places in Italy to start a vacation. But besides the Colosseum, the Roman Forum, and any number of famous churches you must see while in Rome, you can also find some hidden locations that will give you the most unique view of the city. One of those places is an underrated, unassuming spot on the Aventine Hill known as the Aventine Keyhole.

Yes, it's literally a tiny keyhole that happens to have a spectacular view. It's located on a green door outside the Villa Magistrale, which today is owned by the Priory of the Knights of Malta and was once owned by the Knights Templar. When you look into the hole, you can see a perfectly centered view of the famous St. Peter's Basilica. It's unknown whether the door (and keyhole) was designed that way or if it was just a coincidence, but it's a unique experience nonetheless. The view is free, but you might have to wait your turn since it's well-known to tourists. Moreover, because of its current owners, the site is actually set on Maltese soil, so you're technically standing in Malta while peering into Italy with a view of the Vatican City (which is also its own country). That means you're basically in two countries at once with a view of a third.

