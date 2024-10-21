One Of The Most Exhilarating Ways To Explore Banff Is A Safe, Breathtaking Climbing Adventure
Via Ferrata is an assisted climbing activity that dates back to the 19th century and became a vital means of transportation, providing access between villages in the Alps and serving as a tool during World War I in the Dolomites. Since then, it has become a popular activity available around the world, with far more safety than it would have had back in the 1800s. Today, Via Ferrata combines climbing and hiking on secured routes with fixed cables, ladders, and bridges, with a large focus on safety. As Banff is known to be home to everything from dense forests and sharp mountains to a lake with Caribbean-blue waters, it is no surprise that it has become a popular destination for Via Ferrata, boasting breathtaking views as far as the eye can see.
While you would be forgiven for imagining that Via Ferrata routes only exist in Europe's beautiful mountainous countries, like Italy, it is a popular activity across North America as well. Places like New Mexico, Colorado, Utah, and Ohio all boast various such courses, but Banff offers some truly spectacular routes that offer views of snow-capped mountains, lakes, and forests. Since the 1990s, Banff National Park has become a particular haven for climbers and hikers, with various trails and ascents for all skill levels, so it is no surprise that it is also a premier destination for Via Ferrata.
The best time to complete Via Ferrata in Banff is between June and October, when the weather is not too cold, snowy, or damp. Mt. Norquay's Via Ferrata has been certified as a Canadian Signature Experience, and offers views over the town of Banff and the surrounding national park. While it is possible to arrange Via Ferrata yourself, we recommend that you go with an organized trip and expert guide, like this Viator experience.
Banff from above
Taking between 3.5 to 4.5 hours to complete, this half-day guided route scales Mt. Norquay, offering stunning views throughout the climb. During the experience, participants will be guided along the vertical rock faces, across suspension bridges, and along alpine ridges while securely attached to a steel cable system. The route passes some unique features, like the Memorial, Sunrise, and Vista buttresses, providing incredible vantage points from which to look out over the surrounding landscape.
The tour is open to all skill levels, no matter their climbing and mountaineering experience, but is recommended that participants have a moderate level of physical fitness. All participants must be over the age of 12, and each group has a maximum of 8 people. All safety equipment is provided, and the route begins with a chairlift ride to the starting point and transport to and from Banff.
One reviewer noted that this was her first time completing a Via Ferrata route, and that she "felt very safe" throughout the experience. She mentioned that the views were "amazing" and her guide was also her teacher and photographer throughout the climb. If you'd like to sign up for this Viator experience, it will set you back about $195, and it promises an exciting and unique way to see this part of Canada.
Preparing for your Via Ferrata adventure
It is important to maintain good nutrition and hydration ahead of the climb, as you will be spending multiple hours climbing up and along mountains. There is no shame at all in taking breaks along the way. Most guided tours allow for this as a standard part of the experience, and more than anything, it is important that you listen to your body and don't try to push your limits. Ultimately, Via Ferrata routes are designed to be challenging but achievable, and their main purpose is to allow you to have fun while enjoying some stunning views.
Once it's time to refuel on calories at the end of a climb in Banff, the Cliffhouse Bistro offers a fantastic place to celebrate your descent during the summer season. The bistro's first life was as a 1950s tearoom, and today, it is a bistro with retro decor in a European-inspired chalet. Sat at the top of the North American chairlift, it provides panoramic vows of the Bow Valley and refreshments at 7,000 feet of elevation. After a day spent exploring the mountains from a new perspective, this is the perfect spot to end an exhilarating but stress-free vacation.