One Of The Most Exhilarating Ways To Explore Banff Is A Safe, Breathtaking Climbing Adventure

Via Ferrata is an assisted climbing activity that dates back to the 19th century and became a vital means of transportation, providing access between villages in the Alps and serving as a tool during World War I in the Dolomites. Since then, it has become a popular activity available around the world, with far more safety than it would have had back in the 1800s. Today, Via Ferrata combines climbing and hiking on secured routes with fixed cables, ladders, and bridges, with a large focus on safety. As Banff is known to be home to everything from dense forests and sharp mountains to a lake with Caribbean-blue waters, it is no surprise that it has become a popular destination for Via Ferrata, boasting breathtaking views as far as the eye can see.

While you would be forgiven for imagining that Via Ferrata routes only exist in Europe's beautiful mountainous countries, like Italy, it is a popular activity across North America as well. Places like New Mexico, Colorado, Utah, and Ohio all boast various such courses, but Banff offers some truly spectacular routes that offer views of snow-capped mountains, lakes, and forests. Since the 1990s, Banff National Park has become a particular haven for climbers and hikers, with various trails and ascents for all skill levels, so it is no surprise that it is also a premier destination for Via Ferrata.

The best time to complete Via Ferrata in Banff is between June and October, when the weather is not too cold, snowy, or damp. Mt. Norquay's Via Ferrata has been certified as a Canadian Signature Experience, and offers views over the town of Banff and the surrounding national park. While it is possible to arrange Via Ferrata yourself, we recommend that you go with an organized trip and expert guide, like this Viator experience.

