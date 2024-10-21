America's Largest Contiguous Urban Arts District Is A Scenic Creative Paradise In Texas

Dallas, Texas, is known for many things: Tex-Mex, the Dallas Cowboys, and the famous '80s TV show "Dallas," to name a few. But this lively city, located in North Texas and just a few hours' flight from most major cities in America (there are even nonstop flights from Dallas to the Caribbean), is also home to a thriving art community and a downtown arts district that will inspire both artists and art connoisseurs alike. Surrounded by places to stay, loaded with culture and entertainment, and home to 23 restaurants, a trip to Dallas isn't complete without spending a day (or several) in the Dallas Arts District.

While you might not think of Texas as an art mecca, the Lone Star State is dotted with vibrant, art-lover paradise towns like Marfa, some of which have seen massive growth in recent years. The Dallas Arts District, located in downtown Dallas, is a little city in itself. It spans 20 city blocks and 118 acres, making it the largest contiguous urban arts district in the United States. According to USA Today, it's also the best — in 2024, it ranked No. 1 for Best Arts District. Visitors won't be surprised by that fact. The Dallas Arts District is rife with performing art theaters, museums, galleries, and bars, all just waiting to be explored. Appreciate architecture? The Dallas Arts District boasts the highest concentration of buildings designed by Pritzker prize-winning architects in the world.

