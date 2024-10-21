America's Largest Contiguous Urban Arts District Is A Scenic Creative Paradise In Texas
Dallas, Texas, is known for many things: Tex-Mex, the Dallas Cowboys, and the famous '80s TV show "Dallas," to name a few. But this lively city, located in North Texas and just a few hours' flight from most major cities in America (there are even nonstop flights from Dallas to the Caribbean), is also home to a thriving art community and a downtown arts district that will inspire both artists and art connoisseurs alike. Surrounded by places to stay, loaded with culture and entertainment, and home to 23 restaurants, a trip to Dallas isn't complete without spending a day (or several) in the Dallas Arts District.
While you might not think of Texas as an art mecca, the Lone Star State is dotted with vibrant, art-lover paradise towns like Marfa, some of which have seen massive growth in recent years. The Dallas Arts District, located in downtown Dallas, is a little city in itself. It spans 20 city blocks and 118 acres, making it the largest contiguous urban arts district in the United States. According to USA Today, it's also the best — in 2024, it ranked No. 1 for Best Arts District. Visitors won't be surprised by that fact. The Dallas Arts District is rife with performing art theaters, museums, galleries, and bars, all just waiting to be explored. Appreciate architecture? The Dallas Arts District boasts the highest concentration of buildings designed by Pritzker prize-winning architects in the world.
What to do in the Dallas Arts District
The Dallas Art Museum, founded in 1903, is one of the largest art museums in the country and displays over 25,000 pieces of art. The real treat, though, is that tickets to the DMA are free. After you've perused the Dallas Art Museum, stroll over to the Nasher Sculpture Center. Admire the stunning sculptures inside the equally stunning building before heading outside into a peaceful sculpture garden that is so quiet you'll find it easy to forget you're in the heart of Dallas. If you bring the kids, don't miss the Perot Museum of Nature and Science for dinosaurs, gemstones, and a children's play area they'll never want to leave.
When you start to get hungry, head to Klyde Warren Park and select your favorite lunch from the many food trucks. This urban park sprawls across five acres and is built right over a major highway. Food trucks are there every day, but be sure also to check the park's event calendar, as you can often find yoga classes, festivals, and live music happening year-round.
Once you've replenished your energy stores at a food truck, step into the Crow Museum of Asian Art (which also has free admission) for art and artifacts that are hundreds of years old from countries like Japan, China, and India. From there, head to one of the many performing arts theaters, such as the AT&T Performing Arts Center, for a concert or a Broadway show.
What else is going on in Dallas?
You'll find everything you need in the Dallas Arts District, but there are other places around the city you won't want to miss, even if you're on an art tour. Just a short drive from the Dallas Arts District is Fair Park, home to the largest fair in the United States when the State Fair of Texas comes to town every September. If it's an off-season, have no fear — there's plenty to do at Fair Park while the fair is away. Catch a show at Broadway Dallas, or visit one of the many on-site museums, like the African American Museum or the Texas Discovery Gardens. Drive just a few minutes more from downtown to explore the expansive grounds of the award-winning Dallas Arboretum for 66 acres of picturesque gardens on the shores of White Rock Lake.
If your Dallas adventure takes you to Love Field (DAL), one of several airports in Dallas and the headquarters for Southwest Airlines, plan on spending a couple of hours at the Frontiers of Flight Museum, which is located near the airport (if you fly into the other airport, DFW, you won't get a flight museum — but you'll get some of the best airport dining options in America!) Fans of aviation will love all the flight and space exhibits, and fashion lovers will enjoy the expansive array of flight attendant costumes from across the decades that are on display in this museum.