The Underground Winery In South America That Looks Like An Intergalactic Space Station
Undulating over the hills of central Chile, vines hang heavy with grapes through the harvest season. Home to some of the world's best wine regions, this South American nation makes the most of the temperate climes of its central plains. At the cutting edge of viticultural innovation, VIK sits at the foothills of the vast Andes Range, demarcating the country's eastern edge. Its perched position above the Millahue Valley offers guests panoramic views thanks to the transparent glass walls that wrap the winery.
VIK was created in 2004 with the goal of creating complex, delicious wine using vines planted across 320 hectares of remarkably biodiverse terroir. Architecturally inventive, technology-forward, and luxurious, staying at this high-end winery or touring its avant-garde interiors will take travelers on a journey through the flavors of Chile's diverse landscape. Guests will learn about the holistic approach that VIK takes to its winemaking, led by its pledge to environmental stewardship. Only native yeasts are used; no finings, additives, or filtrations are added.
Innovative Chilean architecture and winemaking at VIK
Overhung by a billowing roof of bronzed titanium, the meticulously sculpted and transparent ceiling lets natural light permeate the building, keeping it operational without the need for artificial lighting. Chilean architect Smiljan Radic beat out all other participants in VIK's nationwide architectural competition, developing a technologically focused design that minimized the building's impact on the wild Andean valley.
Its entryway is marked by a plaza with a two-degree incline, where a thin layer of water mirrors the wide blue skies. In addition to adding an otherworldly edge, the water provides an extra cooling component. Once visitors have wandered the pathways cut through the plaza, they head underground to explore the largest part of the winery.
The subterranean maze of naturally cooled barrels and processing equipment keeps VIK's wine at a consistent 57 degrees Farhenheit, utilizing the thermal amplitude of Chile's central valleys. All water used in the winemaking process is collected and recycled, and 100% of the energy used comes from renewable sources. VIK's zero carbon emissions and dedication to conserving the sweeping Millahue Valley make for a guilt-free luxury retreat in the heart of wine country. If you want to explore more of Chile's valleys, you should also check out the underrated Cochamo Valley.
Taste Chilean flavors while staying in wine country luxury
In addition to being a world-class winery, VIK is also a high-end hotel. Stay on-site for daily tours explaining VIK's viticultural tech, walking through the rows of heavy-hanging grapevines, riding horses through the vast and quiet valley, and sipping a range of wines from the panoramic tasting room. Venture out from your suite to dine at the Pavilion restaurant, stocked with garden-to-table staples built around ingredients grown in the hotel's fertile surrounds. Tuck into premium Chilean beef glazed with VIK wine demi-glace or cheese aged by local artisans to pair with rich glasses of red.
The hotel also offers wine-oriented spa treatments. Rejuvenate after a day exploring the valley by bathing in a moisturizing and muscle-relaxing wine bath before receiving a full-body massage oiled by grapeseed, or refresh your skin with a seed scrub. The full experience package, which includes a suite stay, meals, wines, and a range of activities, starts at $900. However, you can also schedule a basic tour and tasting through VIK's booking portal. Without a doubt, this world-class winery deserves a spot on your bucket list for a vacation in South America.