The Underground Winery In South America That Looks Like An Intergalactic Space Station

Overhung by a billowing roof of bronzed titanium, the meticulously sculpted and transparent ceiling lets natural light permeate the building, keeping it operational without the need for artificial lighting. Chilean architect Smiljan Radic beat out all other participants in VIK's nationwide architectural competition, developing a technologically focused design that minimized the building's impact on the wild Andean valley.

Its entryway is marked by a plaza with a two-degree incline, where a thin layer of water mirrors the wide blue skies. In addition to adding an otherworldly edge, the water provides an extra cooling component. Once visitors have wandered the pathways cut through the plaza, they head underground to explore the largest part of the winery.

The subterranean maze of naturally cooled barrels and processing equipment keeps VIK's wine at a consistent 57 degrees Farhenheit, utilizing the thermal amplitude of Chile's central valleys. All water used in the winemaking process is collected and recycled, and 100% of the energy used comes from renewable sources. VIK's zero carbon emissions and dedication to conserving the sweeping Millahue Valley make for a guilt-free luxury retreat in the heart of wine country. If you want to explore more of Chile's valleys, you should also check out the underrated Cochamo Valley.

