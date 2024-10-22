Next To Rome's Colosseum Sits What's Believed To Be The World's Oldest Museum

All roads lead to Rome. That's how the old saying goes, and with around 35 million tourists visiting the Eternal City in 2023, it certainly rings true. If Rome is on your bucket list, you're likely planning on the usual suspects in terms of attractions. Maybe you're taking in the Trevi Fountain and the Forum, or perhaps you're visiting the awe-inspiring, uncrowded Appian Way and the spectacular Colosseum (though Rick Steves warns against visiting on the one day a month when entrance is free).

Advertisement

One spot you may not have considered is the Capitoline Museum, just steps away from the site of ancient gladiatorial battles. The Musei Capitolini, as it's called in Italian, is said to be the oldest museum in the world. It also houses some famous art, including the "Capitoline Wolf" and a statue of "Romulus and Remus" — who legend says are the founders of Rome — suckling from a wolf.

The Capitoline Museum began as an art collection in 1471 when Pope Sixtus IV donated several bronze statues (including the "Capitoline Wolf") to the Roman populace so that they could be displayed on the Capitoline Hill. However, it wasn't until 1734 that it opened to the public. Remarkably, the current square and buildings that house the collection today were redesigned by the famous Michelangelo (the artist, not the Ninja Turtle, in case you were wondering).

Advertisement