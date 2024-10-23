The Texas State Park Full Of Hills And Canyons Famed For Its Fall Foliage Transformation

If you're visiting Lost Maples during its famous fall foliage season, a little planning ahead will save you a headache. Because the park is so popular during October and November, it often fills up, and the capacity is limited. So, it's recommended that visitors reserve their day passes or campsites in advance by phone or online on the Texas Parks and Wildlife website. Weekends are especially busy, so going during the weekdays can offer a quieter experience away from the crowds.

Advertisement

For the best leaf peeping, plan your visit for mid-October to November. However, travelers can also keep an eye on the park's foliage reports, which provide updated information on the color changes in the park. Hiking is probably the best way to admire the park's fall scenery. There are over 10 miles of trails ranging from easy, family-friendly strolls to more challenging climbs that lead to panoramic views of the colorful landscape. The Maple Trail, named for its many maple trees, is a great hike specifically for foliage hunters. The East Trail is also a popular route leading hikers through scenic hills to Monkey Rock, an interesting natural formation that resembles the animal's face.

Once you've had your fill of hiking, Lost Maples offers 30 campsites complete with water and electricity, as well as some more primitive campsites for those who like to rough it. It's worth considering an extended stay, as there are lovely spots to have a picnic or go birdwatching. Although it's not one of the best national parks in America for stargazing, there are several dark areas for looking up at the wide-open night skies.

Advertisement